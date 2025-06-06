Apple WWDC 2025 — 7 biggest announcements just tipped in new report

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off in the next week on June 10 and it should be a major one with rumors that iOS is going to get a major design overhaul.

A new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman dropped today highlighting everything that he expects Apple to announce during the company's keynote speech.

WWDC 2025 Last-Minute Rumors: iOS 26, Apple Intelligence, SURPRISE Hardware?! - YouTube Watch On

It looks like Apple will announce at least 25 upgrades, updates and changes for its various software systems. We've highlighted the most important ones below.

iOS 26, macOS 26 and more — with a unified UI

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Tom's Guide)

The big news will be a unification of interfaces across all of Apple's various operating systems including the naming conventions.

The new look, allegedly codenamed Solarium, is supposedly based on visionOS, which is rounder and a bit more translucent compared to iOS or macOS.

The refreshed design will make the user interface look similar across iOS, macOS, iPadOS, tvOS, watchOS, visionOS and even CarPlay. Additionally, Apple is reportedly ditching the version number naming convention for year-based branding across every system. So iOS 19 will become iOS 26 and iPadOS is iPadOS 26 and so on.

This look will feature more transparency and more of a frosted glass appearance. Within this, the tool and tab bars should be different with redesigned icons and more pop-out menus.

Where you might see this are in redesigned widgets like weather, appointments and stock tickers which will match the new look.

Apparently, not every app will get big overhauls beyond surface level aesthetics. However, several major apps across the OSes will see changes.

Here's what's coming for each system

iOS 26 and iPadOS 26

(Image credit: Shutterstock/ Tom's Guide)

According to Gurman, most of the apps in iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 will largely remain the same. However, the Phone, Safari and Camera apps are scheduled for bigger redesigns.

Phone - The Phone app is supposed to get a new view the "combines favorite contacts, recent calls and voicemails into a single, scrollable window." Apparently, this will be optional and you can toggle it off.

Safari - Safari is getting a transparent and glassy address bar.

Camera - The Camera app is supposed to get an overhaul that makes it simpler. With options like spatial video and panorama clogging the interface, Apple apparently wants to make things easier to use, though Gurman was vague on what this might look like.

Messages - This one isn't as big but the Messages app is supposed to get a poll creation feature and the ability to set background images.

Preview - the preview app is supposed to move over from macOS to iPads and iPhones for the first time. What this means is you'll be able to annotate, edit and manage PDFs on your tablet or handset. This will come preinstalled.

Games - Apple is debuting a dedicated Games app that will be preinstalled as a game-centric version of the App Store. The app is supposed to have five tabs: Home, Arcade, Play Together, Library and Search.

Vision Pro

(Image credit: Future)

Apple's Vision Pro operating system isn't getting new apps apparently, but is getting some new functionality features.

The Vision Pro is supposed to get support for eye scrolling. Additionally, magic wand support is coming, meaning you can use third-party controllers, which could be ideal for gaming or creating a virtual wand for navigation.

Other features

(Image credit: Apple)

These are smaller, but the iPad is supposed to get better multitasking features that make it more like the Mac. Though this might require the tablet be hooked up to a keyboard.

The Apple Pencil is getting a virtual reed calligraphy pen upgrade.

Lastly, Apple could announce a synced wifi network login. Meaning if you log your iPhone into say hotel wifi, your iPad and Mac will automatically login as well.

Apple Intelligence

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

While WWDC 2025 is supposed to be focused on the design revamp of operating systems, reportedly Apple Intelligence won't be left behind.

The biggest upgrade is supposed to be a bigger push into AI-based translation. Meaning we should see live translation for phone calls and text messages. It's supposed to be integrated across all of Apple's operating systems.

For developers, we should hear about Apple opening up access to its foundational AI models that power Apple Intelligence which are also getting upgrades. It should let devs build AI features into their apps.

Genmoji will let you combine existing emojis together.

A new Shortcuts app will let you create quick actions using Apple Intelligence.

There are other features that Apple is reportedly working on, but Gurman claims we won't see next week. For example, we likely won't get a look at a working Siri 2.0 at WWDC 2025, and may not for a while.

WWDC Outlook

Apple's big focus will be the revamped operating systems. But they may have some surprises up their sleeves, including potentially a new Mac Pro.

For now, this is what we expect to see when WWDC 2025 kicks off on Monday, June 9 starting at 10 a.m. Pacific. If you want to follow along check out how to watch the keynote livestream and stay tuned for our WWDC 2025 live blog.

