AirPods Pro 3 just revealed in new leak by Apple's own code

Unlike most Apple devices, the Apple AirPods Pro haven't received an update since the AirPods Pro 2 released in 2022, which came with Find My support and improved ANC.

Since then, the only real change was a switch from Apple's proprietary Lightning charging port to USB-C.

Needless to say, the much rumored AirPods Pro 3 are a long overdue refresh.

A recent code update, spotted by analyst Aaron Perris, hints that the third generation earbuds could be closer to release.

What the software says about AirPods Pro 3

In the software update, Perris saw that Apple had altered a sentence which previously read, "AirPods Pro 2nd generation" and now says "AirPods Pro 2 or later" which indicates that a new model could launch soon.

As one reply pointed out, the PowerBeats Pro kind of points to a release of a new AirPods Pro model. When the original PowerBeats Pro debuted, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro soon followed.

The Beats PowerBeats Pro 2 debuted earlier this year with several features we expect to see in the third generation of Apple earbuds.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 rumored upgrades

(Image credit: Future)

The Powerbeats Pro 2 feature heart rate monitors, making them better for runners and athletes. A number of rumors point to the AirPods Pro 3 having the same feature.

It's also been rumored that the new earbuds could offer temperature sensors alongside the heart rate monitor.

A patent points to the possibility of a touchscreen on the AirPods case, which could be used to control music or some features — similar to the JBL Tour Pro 3 buds.

Apple is reportedly developing AirPods with cameras that could be used to control or interact with Apple's much rumored smart glasses, though it's not clear if that would be the AirPods Pro 3 or a later generation.

AirPods Pro 3 possible release window and price

(Image credit: Apple)

Currently, most rumors claim Apple will announce the new earbuds around WWDC 2025, which takes place in June. Failing that, we might see them during the iPhone 17 event, which is expected in September.

However, Apple has seemed fonder of product announcements when they're ready this year and not attached to any big events like WWDC or the iPhone launch. The AirPods Pro 3 could just as easily be part of a press release launch in July.

Barring any changes because of President Trump's tariffs, we expect the AirPods Pro 3 to cost $250, the same as the original and second generation sets. There's no evidence either way, but we don't think Apple will move the price much if at all.