Leaked Apple product timeline reveals release windows for Apple Watch Ultra 3, HomePad and AirPods Pro 3 — here's when you could get your hands on them

For those waiting for the next generation of Apple Watch Ultra smartwatches may be in luck, according to a new leak from GF Securities Hong Kong analyst Jeff Pu.

Spotted by leaker Jukanlosreve, Pu had a timeline in a recent analyst note that revealed launch years for the Apple Watch Ultra 3, updated AirPods and the new HomePod, plus a few others.

Here's what Pu's timeline claims is launching over the next three years.

(Image credit: Jukanlosreve / Jeff Pu)

Launching in 2025

(Image credit: Future)

Starting this year, the timeline says that at some point this year, both the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 will arrive. As with previous Apple Watches, this will likely be in the fall alongside the new iPhone 17 series.

For the most part, rumors have pointed to a slightly larger display, satellite messaging and Satellite SOS messaging like on the iPhone.

The big rumor circulating has been that the 11 series and Ultra 3 would finally get blood monitoring. However, based on Pu's timeline, Apple Watches with that feature won't launch until 2027, possibly later. It's a big blow for people waiting for that feature.

Reportedly, Samsung might beat Apple to the punch with the Galaxy Watch 8, which is rumored to get blood glucose monitoring when it launches in July.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

HomePad in 2025?

(Image credit: Apple)

For the last year, rumors of an updated Apple HomePod have been circulating pretty heavily. However, as Apple struggled to update Siri with AI capabilities, it was reported that the HomePod was being delayed, as conversational Siri is supposed to be a significant feature.

There were leaks earlier this year claiming that an Apple HomePod with a display would launch in "late 2025." Pu's timeline seems to fit that window. And from it we can see it will feature at least a 6-inch display, which will likely resemble an iPad Mini.

It's doubtful Apple will announce it during the iPhone 17 reveal, but perhaps later in the year by itself or alongside the new MacBook Pros that typically release in October/early November.

2026 and beyond

(Image credit: Future)

Next year is looking far busier with Pu predicting the next-generation AirPods Pro 3 earbuds will finally release. This aligns with previous rumors pointing to a similar release year.

We don't know much about these new AirPods, but they could feature a heart rate monitor ala the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2. They could also come with a touch screen on the case.

An Apple Watch Series 12, as expected, is on the timeline.

The timeline also says a refreshed Vision Pro will launch in 2026. What that looks like is up for debate. There are rumors that Apple is working on a cheaper version of its headset, but that might be the Vision Air, which Pu's timeline puts as potentially launching in 2027 alongside smart glasses.

If you thought iOS 26 was boring, it may be because Apple is setting the stage for its next foray into wearables, including Apple Glasses.

And of course, the blood monitoring Apple Watch is slated for a 2027 release.

We'll know how much we can trust this timeline come September, when Apple will likely announce its next smartwatches and probably later this fall for the HomePad.