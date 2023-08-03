Apple AirTags 2 may launch next year — what we know so far

Apple is gearing up to launch the AirTags 2 in the fall of next year, if rumors circulating on Twitter are to be believed.

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared a prediction that mass production of the second-generation AirTag is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Kuo believes Apple has plans to utilize AirTags outside of usage within the Find My application, saying they will be more closely integrated with Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset as part of a spatial computing ecosystem. However, specific details on additional features for the item tracker have not been disclosed.

預測更新：1. AirTag 2可能將在4Q24量產。2. 我相信空間運算是Apple想建立的新生態，欲以Vision Pro為核心整合其他裝置，包括AirTag 2。==Prediction update: 1. AirTag 2 will likely go to mass production in 4Q24.2. I believe that spatial computing is a new ecosystem that Apple wants… https://t.co/GXkDIYLz84August 2, 2023 See more

The current AirTag, released in April 2021, is priced at $29. According to Kuo, AirTags have quietly gained sales momentum, with estimated shipments reaching about 20 million units in 2021 and 35 million units in 2022. AirTags tap into Apple's vast Find My network and use Bluetooth and ultra wideband technology.

While intended to track wallets, bags, and purses, AirTags have received some past criticism over potential unwanted tracking. As a result Apple added safeguards like notification alerts and has also formed an alliance with Google to prevent stalking.

The iPhone 15 models will likely feature an upgraded ultra wideband chip, the same type of chip used in AirTags, so it's possible Apple may also be planning to use the new UWB chip in both the new iPhones and the upcoming AirTag. The current AirTag utilizes Apple's U1 chip for Ultra Wideband, allowing for the Precision Finding feature that displays the distance and direction to the AirTag in the Find My app.