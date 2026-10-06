Forget iPhone Duo — Prime Day just knocked $400 off Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra
iPhone Duo pre-orders open next week, but Samsung already has Apple beat on price thanks to Prime Day
The iPhone Duo is set to arrive later this month, but before you go ahead and pre-order Apple's first foldable you should be aware that Samsung's latest folding phones have just had a hefty discount thanks to Prime Day. These discounts take the price of both the passport-shaped Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the larger Z Fold 8 Ultra a few hundred dollars below what Apple is charging.
Normally costing $2,099, Amazon has knocked the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra down to $1,699 for a 256GB model. That's a saving of over $400, and $300 less than the iPhone Duo is set to cost. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 has now dropped to $1,549, which is $350 less than the usual $1,899 price tag.
If you want the closest thing Samsung has to an iPhone Duo, but at a much lower price point, then check out this Galaxy Z Fold 8 deal. The passport-shaped Samsung foldable has two cameras, a 7.6-inch foldable display, 5.5-inch cover display and all the AI features you could dream off. It's all wrapped up in a design that's lighter and thinner than Apple's foldable.
If you want a larger screen than the Z Fold 8 and iPhone Duo, or want an actual telephoto lens, then the Z Fold 8 Ultra could be the foldable for you. It has everything the Z Fold 8 offers, plus a larger 8-inch screen and 6.5-inch cover display, plus a 200MP main camera lens.
Both Samsung foldables are powerful, offer strong battery life and feature bright anti-reflective screens that let you enjoy all the extra space regardless of the environment. Plus, Samsung has been working hard to reduce the appearance of the crease, and while not completely invisible it is much harder to see than with previous devices.
Both Samsung foldables are thinner and lighter than the iPhone Duo, while also offering better multitasking, DeX desktop mode and now a much lower price tag. Not to mention the fact that Samsung has a clear advantage when it comes to AI features, on account of its own head start and collaborative efforts with Google.
The Z Fold 8 Ultra also has the added benefit of including a 200MP main camera and a third camera lens, a 10MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. But the regular Fold 8 is the one to get if you prefer a more compact design and wider main display.
There are some downsides, though. The main one is that Samsung doesn't offer stylus support on its latest foldables, whereas Apple does with the Apple Pencil. In addition, Apple offers faster charging, MagSafe support, IP68 dust resistance and vapor chamber cooling for improved performance. The Z Fold 8 also lacks the ability to detect the way the screen and hinge are positioned, which both the Ultra (as Flex View) and iPhone Duo offer.
There's a lot to love about foldable phones, but the prices have always been particularly excessive. With that in mind, the ability to save such a considerable amount of money on two of the latest foldables, and so soon after they first released, is a deal that most people can't afford to miss out on.
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Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.
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