Working from home? This VPN is 69% off right now

IPVanish is one of the best VPN services you can get. We like it because it's one of the few services that offers 10 simultaneous connections and it also provides great support.

For a limited time, IPVanish is offering a 2-year subscription for just $89. Plus, get 250GB of free Sugar Sync cloud storage. That amounts to just $3.70/month and it's one of the cheapest VPN deals we've seen.

One of our top-rated VPN services, IPVanish is taking 69% off its two-year plan. Traditionally, you'd pay $11.95/month for a total of $287 for two years. This deal takes 69% off and you also get 250GB of free Sugar Sync cloud storage. View Deal

VPNs keep your web connections safe from prying eyes when you connect to an open Wi-Fi network. If you enjoy foreign TV shows, VPNs sometimes let you connect to streaming content that's blocked in your geographic location.

IPVanish has client software for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS, of course, but also for the Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick. You can set up a VPN connection manually on most of those platforms, plus Linux and Chrome OS. (Chrome OS can also use the Android app.)

