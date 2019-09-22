How to Watch the Emmy Awards 2019 Live Stream

The titans in TV — your HBOs and Netflixes and Amazons Prime — love to throw barbs throughout the year, especially when series finales land a little flat (hi Game of Thrones!)

Tonight, though, awards will be earned by these networks, and we'll end the night hearing about who won the Emmys. To watch it all go down, you might need our guide for how to live stream the 2019 Emmy Awards.

Seen people talk about Emmy award winners already? Well, tonight's show is is technically the second round of the Emmys, as Chernobyl and Game of Thrones (both HBO shows) won big at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmys last Sunday.

When do the Emmy Awards begin? The 71st edition of the Emmys begin at 8 p.m. Eastern | 5 p.m. Pacific. Completists and fashion obsessives will want to watch 90 minutes of red carpet coverage, which start at 6:30 p.m. Eastern | 3:30 p.m. Pacific.

How do I use a VPN to watch the 2019 Emmy Awards online?

If you're traveling outside the U.S., you can still watch the Emmys as each award is handed out, without a hiccup. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server and watch the draft as if you were at home.

Who's hosting the 2019 Emmy Awards?

For the fourth time ever, the Emmys are going host-less. At the Television Critics Association summer press tour, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier noted that the group is prioritizing honoring the shows and talented performers than burn about "15, 20 minutes" with that time-honored opening number.

I don't blame the association for ditching the host format. Awards show hosts have been failing hard over the last years, even The Oscars dropped the role.

How can I watch the Emmy Awards live online?

This one's pretty easy. The Emmys will be broadcast live on FOX — so even cord-cutters with HD antennas can watch — and on Fox.com. If you're already subscribed to Hulu with Live TV, among other live TV services, you can also watch the Emmys on FOX there.

How can I watch the Emmy Awards live online in the UK?

Brits rooting for Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) won't have a TV channel for watching the Emmys (the Fox says nothing across the pond).

There are reports of possible official live streams via inews, which says The Emmys' official site, Facebook and YouTube channels may be of help. Those streams may just be partial behind the scenes moments, though.

Get ready for all hell to break loose if everybody's favorite Game of Thrones actors don't win. People are already cracking jokes about which actors deserve awards the most.

Breaking news: Emilia Clarke will not be attending the Emmy Awards as she has been hospitalised for severe back injuries from carrying GOT S8 on her back. pic.twitter.com/nuUuPm5B9jSeptember 16, 2019

Emmy 2019 nominations: who's eligible to win?

While there are too many categories to list them all, here are the top categories (series, lead actor/actress). I've put my favorites (not who I think will win, but who I'd like to win) in italics. Yes, I'm conflicted on a few of these.

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Prime Video)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

Veep (HBO)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson, as Andre "Dre" Johnson — black-ish

Bill Hader as Barry — Barry

Don Cheadle, as Maurice “Mo” Monroe — Black Monday

Eugene Levy, Johnny Rose — Schitt's Creek

Michael Douglas, as Sandy Kominsky — The Kominsky Method

Ted Danson, as Michael — The Good Place

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate, as Jen — Dead To Me

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as Fleabag — Fleabag

Natasha Lyonne, as Nadia — Russian Doll

Catherine O'Hara, as Moira Rose — Schitt's Creek

Rachel Brosnahan, as Miriam 'Midge' Maisel — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, as Selina Meyer — Veep

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Game Of Thrones (HBO)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Pose (FX Networks)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Billy Porter, as Pray Tell — Pose

Bob Odenkirk, as Jimmy McGill — Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, as Martin 'Marty' Byrde — Ozark

Kit Harington, as Jon Snow — Game Of Thrones

Milo Ventimiglia, as Jack Pearson — This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown, as Randall Pearson — This Is Us

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Emilia Clarke, as Daenerys Targaryen — Game Of Thrones

Robin Wright, as Claire Underwood — House of Cards

Viola Davis, as Annalise Keating — How To Get Away With Murder

Sandra Oh, as Eve Polastri — Killing Eve

Jodie Comer, as Villanelle — Killing Eve

Laura Linney, as Wendy Byrde — Ozark

Mandy Moore, as Rebecca Pearson — This Is Us