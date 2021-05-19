Warriors vs Lakers live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs online

Warriors vs Lakers start time, channel The Warriors vs Lakers live stream begins Wednesday, May 19th at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT. It will be on ESPN.

The Warriors vs Lakers live stream isn’t the typical LeBron vs Steph postseason match-up we’re used to but at least we’ll get to see these two meet head-to-head in this NBA playoffs live stream .

Thanks to the NBA’s play-in tournament, the Warriors and Lakers get to face off at least once this postseason. The winner will take over the Western Conference’s 7th playoff seed and face the 2nd seeded Suns, while the loser will play the winner of Spurs vs Grizzlies for the 8th playoff seed and take on the top-seeded Jazz.

The Lakers (42-30) will attempt to defend their championship after winning the franchises’ 17th Title in the NBA’s bubble last season, but this season has been a far cry from last year’s run. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both dealt with nagging injuries this season missing a combined 63 games. James is dealing with a right ankle sprain, while Davis missed a stretch of 30 games with a calf strain.

The fact that the Warriors (39-33) even made the postseason is amazing. Steph Curry’s crew was four games under .500 before playing the Bucks on April 6th then went 16-6 the rest of the way including a six-game winning streak to close out the season. In that span, Curry thrust himself into the MVP conversation. Even LeBron James sang Curry’s praises telling reporters, “I don’t know anything else if you’re looking for an MVP. If Steph is not on Golden State’s team, what are we looking at?” MVP Honors will likely go to Denver’s Nikola Jokic, but Curry has certainly made his case. He won this year’s scoring title with 32 points per game and averaged 37 ppg over the last two months of the season.

The Lakers won their season series with the Warriors, 2-1 and enter Wednesday night’s game as 4.5-point favorites. The over/under is 219.5 points.

Warriors vs Lakers live streams in the US

In the U.S. Warriors vs Lakers airs on ESPN, tipping off at 10 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV and FuboTV.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but Sling doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas).

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. The channel lineup includes ESPN, as well as NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.

Warriors vs Lakers live streams in the UK

British basketball fans just need Sky Sports. The Warriors vs Lakers live stream is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena — starting at 3 a.m. BST.

Warriors vs Lakers live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Warriors vs Lakers on TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. The game is on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.