PS5 stock coming to Walmart tomorrow: What you need to know

If you've been hunting frantically for where to buy PS5, we have good news. Tomorrow (Nov. 25), Walmart will have stock available for both the PlayStation 5 and the PS5 Digital Edition.

You probably already know this, but you'll have to move very fast, as you'll be competing against not just humans but PS5 shopping bots. Walmart will also have the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in stock at the same time. Here's everything you need to know.

The PS5 will go on sale at 9 pm ET on November 25 on Walmart, as will the PS5 Digital Edition. The list price of the PS5 is $499, while the PS5 Digital Edition costs $399. There are a few key differences between the two consoles to know before you buy, as you'll see in our PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition guide.

The PS5 comes with an Ultra HD Blu-ray drive, while the PS5 digital edition supports only digital downloads. As a result, the PS5 Digital Edition is a bit thinner and lighter than the regular PS5. Note that both consoles have the same specs otherwise, including an 825GB SSD for storage.

Overall, the PS5 has been incredibly difficult to buy, as shared by PlayStation boss Jim Ryan to Russian News outlet TASS. “Everything is sold. Absolutely everything is sold,” said Ryan. “I’ve spent much of the last year trying to be sure that we can generate enough demand for the product. And now in terms of my executive bandwidth I’m spending a lot more time on trying to increase supply to meet that demand.”

Other retailers have promised stock for Black Friday deals week, including GameStop and Best Buy, but it looks like Walmart will be first out of the gate for the latest round of PS5 restocks.