Walmart Plus goes live Sept. 15 — but you can try it free right now

Get ready: Walmart Plus will officially launch Tuesday, September 15. However, if you can't wait till then, Walmart is now offering free 15-day trials of its service.

The new membership program, which is designed to compete with Amazon Prime, will cost $98 per year. Alternatively, shoppers can opt for a monthly plan that will cost $12.95 per month. You can sign up for the free trial via this link and by choosing the "start 15-day free trial" option.

Walmart Plus is a new subscription service from Walmart that will launch September 15. It'll include perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. There's a free 15-day trial period as well as a $12.95/month option.View Deal

There is a small catch during sign up. It appears — for now at least — that Walmart Plus is not available in all cities. For instance, the Walmart Plus homepage won't recognize our office in New York, but it will acknowledge addresses across the Hudson River in New Jersey.

There's a "check availability in your area" search bar toward the bottom of the homepage where you can see if you're eligible for Walmart Plus. We've reached out to Walmart on availability and will update our story with their reply.

Otherwise, the free trial will give you access to all of the service's benefits including free unlimited delivery, member pricing on fuel (5 cents per gallon at most Walmart and Murphy fuel stations), and Mobile scan & go. The latter is a feature in the Walmart app that lets you check out with your phone as you shop in-store.