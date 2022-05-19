Walmart just confirmed its next PS5 restock — date, time and how to get yours

We’re currently in the middle of a lengthy PS5 restock dry spell. May has been almost entirely devoid of stock drops at major retailers, and Walmart hasn’t taken fresh orders of the PS5 in more than a month. However, we finally know when the mega-retailer will be holding its next PS5 restock.

Walmart has confirmed its next PS5 restock is scheduled for Thursday, June 2 at 3 p.m. ET. Unfortunately, this restock is further away than we would have expected, but it’s still good news to have a concrete date to start preparing for. The console will almost certainly be sold for $499 without any additional bundle items during this PS5 restock event.

This drop is part of Walmart Plus weekend, which will see the retailer offers account holders access to a range of exclusive savings and promotions. Therefore, it comes as no surprise, that you will need a Walmart Plus membership in order to buy a PS5 console during this restock. There is a free trial option but you’ll only get access to restocks with a paid Walmart Plus subscription. (You can sign up at Walmart via this link).

PS5: $499 @ Walmart

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

Walmart Plus: $12.95/month @ Walmart

Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year, it includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. Shoppers can also opt for a $12.95/month option.

This PS5 restock has been confirmed by the retailer via a promotional message on its PS5 listing page. This note has only appeared on the page for the standard PS5 console, but we could still see the retailer offering the PS5 Digital Edition and maybe even the Xbox Series X at the same time. This is because typically Walmart restocks next-gen consoles all at once.

If you miss out on this restock, or don't fancy signing up for Walmart Plus, make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. This comprehensive guide contains all the latest restock updates as we get them, plus has crucial buying advice to help you secure one of these coveted machines. We also have an Xbox Series X restock hub as well.

Walmart restock event — tips and tricks

The first thing you'll want to do is create a Walmart.com account if you don't already have one. Enter your address and credit card info so that in the event you score a console, you can quickly check out. You'll also want to know the correct landing pages for the PS5 at Walmart. (You'll find the links above).

Once the consoles are available at Walmart you'll have to act lightning fast to secure a console and purchase it. However, it's worth noting that Walmart tends to release inventory every 10 to 15 minutes. So if you don't score a console on your first try, keep trying. Generally speaking, Walmart restocks have lasted from 1 hour to as long as 3 hours. So it pays to stick around and keep trying.

Many have reported that adding the PS5 to a shopping list has helped them score a PS5. To do this, sign into your Walmart account and go to the PS5 product page at Walmart. Click the "add to list" icon underneath the console's image. You'll then be prompted to create a name for your wish list.

The next time Walmart has PS5 restock, you should be able to add the console to your cart via your wish list (instead of going to the product page and waiting for it to show up in stock.) Again, your mileage may vary with this tactic, but it's worked in the past.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check