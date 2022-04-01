Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream will see Spurs look to put pressure on Arsenal, and potentially even sneak into the Premier League top four. Newcastle, on the other hand, are looking to return to winning ways after a pair of dramatic defeats.

► Time 4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports or Now

• Watch anywhere

Tottenham come into the final third of the season locked in a battle for the final Champions League qualification spot against their bitter rivals Arsenal and Manchester United. Tottenham currently sit in fifth, with the Gooners ahead of them by three points (they also have a game in hand). A win by a margin of three goals or more would see Spurs leapfrog Arsenal, at least until Monday.

There’s every reason to think Tottenham will emerge victorious here, as Antonio Conte’s side are in fine form having won four of their last five league games. After a stuttering start to life under the Italian coach, the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and, most surprisingly, Eric Dier are back playing at their best. Spurs might not look like the finished article quite yet — a 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford earlier this month was bruising — but the club appears to be moving in the right direction.

The reverse fixture in October suggests this could be an exciting game. That match finished 3-2, with a Callum Wilson opener cancelled out by strikes from Tanguy Ndombele, Kane and Son before a Jonjo Shelvey red card effectively ended the contest, though a last-minute Dier own goal made the result look closer than it really was.

Newcastle United came into that fixture in horrendous form, and they come into this one on the back of two disappointing results as well. Newcastle’s last game saw them fall to defeat at the hands of Everton after an Alex Iwobi goal nine minutes into stoppage time. This goal was a sucker punch, but it was arguably what Newcastle deserved after failing to take their numerous chances in the first half.

Eddie Howe has eased the club’s relegation fears over the past two months, with a run of nine EPL games undefeated before they lost to Chelsea in March. That's moved the Magpies up to 14th, but the Toon Army aren’t out of the woods yet and still need a handful of results in order to ensure they're playing Premier League football next season. Although, you wouldn’t fancy them to get one here.

The squad is still suffering in the goal-scoring department, with Wilson a long-term absentee. The situation isn’t helped by the patchy fitness of Allan Saint-Maximin, while the loss of Kieran Trippier, a former Spurs player, has also been keenly felt. At least Shelvey is likely to be fit again for this one. While he can frustrate fans, Newcastle sorely miss his playmaking ability when he’s not on the pitch.

Both teams have scored in five of their last seven meetings, so the smart money would suggest there will be goals in this match. Kane, in particular, loves scoring against Newcastle, so expect to see him on the scoresheet.

Find out how this one plays out by watching a Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream, and we will show you how to do so below. Plus, make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream wherever you are

The Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream on USA and on the NBC website with a valid login. USA can be accessed through a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC. Plus, right now Sling is offering $10 off the first month.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBCSN and USA. Sling is currently offering $10 off the first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but once again, Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.