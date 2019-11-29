Killer iPad Pro deal: $149 off for Black Friday

If I was buying an iPad — or any tablet, really — this is the model I'd buy, thanks to one of the best Black Friday iPad deals I've seen so far. Yes, at a price that probably isn't long for this world, you can save a pretty stack of cash on one of the best tablets there is.

Right now, Amazon's got the 11-inch iPad Pro (256GB) at $799, for a savings of $149. But while 16% off might not sound like a huge deal, I'm a proponent of this Black Friday deal because it's enough savings for an accessory that can supercharge this slate.

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 256GB): was $949 now $799 @ Amazon

The A12X Bionic chip makes the 2018 iPad Pro a speedy slate, but this specific version might be the best option for most. The 11-inch model is more portable and fits in smaller bags than its 12.9-inch version, and the 256GB storage capacity means you can actually store and edit high res video, which can become a problem on the 64GB entry-level model. View Deal

When I wrote our 11-inch Apple iPad Pro review, I saw amazing results from our testing. This tablet lasted 13 hours and 15 minutes on a single charge, and its display emitted up to 572 nits of brightness — making it one of the brightest and longest lasting tablets we've ever seen.

While the 2017 iPad Pros are also on sale for Black Friday, the 2018 models are far superior. Only those models support the drastically-better Apple Pencil (2nd Gen), offer USB-C charging and feature a more refined and modern design. Oh, and they've even got Face ID for Apple Pay and unlocking.

Could this model hit its all time low of $749? If it doesn't happen today, during Black Friday, there's chance one or two Cyber Monday deals could lower it to that price point. For now, I'm already thinking about getting one and pairing it with the excellent $99 Brydge iPad Pro keyboard, currently $50 off (discounted from $149).