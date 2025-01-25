'Silo' season 3 — everything we know so far

"Silo" season 3 is officially on its way! Yes, you read that right. No waiting to see if this show is coming back or not because we now know that it has been renewed not just for season 3 but a fourth and final season as well.

And that has us excited, even if that news is a bit bittersweet. The first season of "Silo" was awesome and the second season delivered the explosive season finale we were hoping for. It's undeniable now that this Apple TV Plus science fiction drama is one of the best Apple TV Plus shows to watch. on par with "Severance" and "Slow Horses"

But now that we know season 3 is coming, it's time to start figuring out when its release date could be, who will be in it and what could happen. Here's everything we know about "Silo" season 3. so far

While we don't have an official release date yet, we have already started to get updates on "Silo" season 3. In an interview with TheWrap (note: there is one major spoiler in that interview, so tread carefully), showrunner and executive producer Graham Yost revealed "We're already filming." Not only that, but the scripts for season 4 are already written and seasons 3 and 4 will be filmed essentially back-to-back during this year (2025), with only a short three-month pre-production break in between.

Turns out that, while we only learned that "Silo" was being renewed a few weeks ago, Apple had already promised Yost a four-season runway to tell the entire story of the "Silo" trilogy of novels. So they've had time to keep working in the background while we wondered about the show's future.

With this all in mind, we're currently projecting a November 2025 release date window for "Silo" season 3. It'll likely run right after "Slow Horses" season 5, which is essentially what Apple did this year when scheduling "Slow Horses" season 4 and "Silo" season 2.

'Silo' season 3 cast

Spoilers for "Silo" seasons 1-3 beyond this point

(Image credit: Future)

We already know a lot of who to expect in "Silo" season 3. First, there are a ton of returning cast members we should expect based on the events of season 2:

Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols

Common as Judge Robert Sims

Harriet Walter as Martha Walker

Avi Nash as Lukas Kyle

Rick Gomez as Patrick Kennedy

Chinaza Uche as Paul Billings

Shane McRae as Knox

Remmie Milner as Shirley Campbell

Alexandria Riley as Camille Sims

Clare Perkins as Carla McLain

Billy Postlethwaite as Hank

Chipo Chung as Sandy

Olatunji Ayofe as Teddy

Angela Yeoh as Molly Karins

Caitlin Zoz as Kathleen Billings

Christian Ochoa as Rick Amundsen

Lolita Chakrabarti as Lukas Kyle's mother

(Image credit: Apple)

Additionally, we know that Ashley Zukerman will reprise his role as the U.S. congressman from Georgia named Daniel that we met in the season finale of season 2. Jessica Henwick will also return to season 3 as Helen, the inquisitive journalist Daniel was talking to in the Washington, D.C. bar they met at in the season's final scene.

'Silo' season 3 plot speculation: What happens now?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Before getting into what could happen in "Silo" season 3, let's briefly recap the first two seasons.

In season 1, it's revealed that for an unknown reason, approximately 10,000 people are inhabiting Silo 18, a massive underground bunker. One such person is IT Department employee Allison Becker (Rashida Jones) and her world is rocked when she uncovers information on a long-lost hard drive that reveals a video from a "cleaning" that shows that the outside world that the silo's residents have been told all their lives is a desolate wasteland is actually beautiful and green. She declares she wants to clean — meaning she will leave the silo and never return — and sends a signal to her husband, Sheriff Holston Becker (David Oyelowo) that the green world she saw is out there.

Holston investigates her claim, and the possible murder of George Wilkins (Ferdinand Kingsley), whose body fell down the depths of the silo to the lowest floors. That's where the silo's mechanical department is located and it's there that he meets Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson). Eventually, he too decides to clean and find his wife, and names Juliette his successor. While she initially doesn't want the job, she ultimately takes the mantle of Sheriff and discovers the same hard drive that Allison found. Juliette also sees the video but before she can show the silo the video the head of IT (now acting mayor) Bernard Holland falsely declares that Juliette said she wanted to clean.

She leaves the Silo at the end of season 1 and sees the same green world from the video. But to her horror, she realizes that the feed in her helmet is fake and that it is, in fact, a desolate wasteland outside. Furthermore, she's not alone out there — there are many other silos nearby and one of them has an open door surrounded by thousands of dead bodies.

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

In season 2 she's made it inside the silo she discovered, which turns out to be Silo 17. There she meets "Solo," (Steve Zahn) who reveals himself to be the IT shadow for the now desolate silo. Eventually, she works with Solo to find a new hazmat suit so she can return to her silo, but not before learning about "the Safeguard." Controlled by an AI known as "the Algorithm," the Safeguard turns out to be a poison that can flood the silo, killing everyone inside.

Meanwhile, back at Silo 18 things are quickly trending towards chaos. Bernard still has a handle on controlling the silo at first, but in Mechanical Juliette becomes a messianic figure and ultimately the belief among many of the residents that she still lives sparks a rebellion that explodes into an overthrow of Bernard's regime. His shadow, Lukas Kyle (Avi Nash) has resigned after learning on his own about the Algorithm and the Safeguard and tells Bernard, who then grabs his hazmat suit and prepares to go outside, believing that the Silo is doomed. On his way, he names Judge Sims (Common) his shadow, effectively making him in charge of the silo, provided that there's still a silo to control. However, despite being named the IT shadow, when he meets with the Algorithm it asks him to leave, instead wishing to talk to Sim's wife Camille (Alexandria Riley). This potentially means that she, and not her husband, will be the silo's new leader.

In one of the season finale's final scenes, Juliette returns to Silo 18, only to discover Bernard on his way out. She tells him everything, but the scene abruptly ends when the room they're in explodes into fire.

But that's not where the season ends. In a shocking twist, we're then transported to before the silos were created, or at least before the land around them was devastated. In this scene, we're introduced to Daniel (Ashley Zukerman), a young U.S. representative from the state of Georgia and Helen (Jessica Henwick) an inquisitive journalist for The Washington Post. In their conversation, we learn a dirty bomb had gone off in D.C. years earlier and that now things in the world have taken a sinister turn.

So, what does this all mean for "Silo" season 3? Well, the show is based on a trilogy of books that have already concluded, so if you really want to spoil yourself you can go read them. But without getting into the books, it's clear in season 3 that we're going to learn more about how the silos were created, why they exist and what role the Algorithm plays in controlling them.

There is one nugget of knowledge that we can drop here though. In an interview with TV Line, showrunner Graham Yost revealed that season 3 will not be as constantly darkly lit as season 2. Referring to some more brightly lit flashbacks, he said “So yes, we will be outdoors, and we will be in the world, and there will be sunshine.” He also revealed that we'll be returning to Silo 17, but didn't confirm if any of its inhabitants will still be alive when we get there.