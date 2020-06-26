The Boys season 2 — release date and first 3 minutes revealed

The Boys are back in town! The Boys season 2 is bringing back the dark, cynical and complicated superhero drama to Amazon.

Amazon also revealed The Boys season 2 release and gave fans a sneak peek at the upcoming episodes by showing the first three minutes during The Boys F**kin' Reunited stream that involved the whole cast. Plus, creator Eric Kripke announced a major change to how The Boys season 2 will air on Amazon.

The Boys took the streaming world by storm in the summer of 2019, quickly becoming one of Amazon’s most watched shows ever thanks to its gritty twist on the saturated superhero genre. By most accounts, it's one of the best Amazon TV shows yet.

The TV adaptation of Garth Ennis’ comic book series was greenlit for a second season before the first season was even released in July. Filming on The Boys season 2 took place from June 17 to November 13, 2019 in Toronto. We can't wait to see what’s next for Billy Butcher, Hughie Campbell and crew as they continue to take the fight to Homelander and the not-so-super heroes in The Seven.

Here’s everything we know about The Boys season 2, including its release date, cast, trailer and the latest set photos and images.

The Boys season 2 will be released Friday, September 4. That's a little more than a year after season 1's debut.

The big change is that The Boys season 2 will not be released all at once, as season 1 was. Instead, the first three episodes will premiere on Sept. 4, then the rest of the episodes will stream weekly.

In a statement, Kripke said, "We cannot WAIT to show you season two. It’s crazier, stranger, more intense, more emotional. In fact, it’s too much — so the Surgeon General** has insisted we air the first three episodes on September 4, then air the remaining five episodes weekly after that. We wanted to give you time to freak out, digest, discuss, come down from the high, before we give you another dose. We only have your well-being in mind. Hope you love the season as much as we do. **No, he didn’t."

Watch The Boys season 2 first three minutes

You can watch the first three minutes of The Boys season in The Boys F**kin' Reunited stream. Host Patton Oswalt gathered the entire cast via video conference to unpack all the gory madness from season 1, and get all the juicy secrets on season 2.

The Boys season 2 trailer

The first teaser trailer for The Boys season 2 was posted in December 2019, and it's a whole lot. Things kick off with an extremely bloody Homelander floating down to Earth, right before a really sweet shot of The Female rocking some brass knuckles (perhaps the two are connected). We then get a breathless montage of just about every major character, including a recovering A-Train, a still-tormented The Deep and what appears to be Homelander's child. It's hard to pick up on what the major plot points are just yet, but the new season is looking just as bloody -- if not more -- as season one.

The Boys Season 2 cast: Who’s coming back and who's new?

Based on where The Boys last left off as well as the set photos we’ve seen, it looks like most of the core cast will return for season 2. We’ve already seen Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) and The Female (Karen Fukuhara) in set photos, and they’ll be joined once again by their leader, the anti-heroic Billy Butcher (Karl Urban).

As far as the supes go, we expect to see Homelander (Antony Starr), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), The Deep (Chace Crawford), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) to all return.

In October 2019, Kripke revealed that beloved geek actor Patton Oswalt will be joining the cast in The Boys Season 2, posting a selfie with the actor alongside an ominous #SecretRole hashtag.

Thank you @pattonoswalt, that was AMAZING! #TheBoysTV #Season2 #SecretRole@TheBoysTV #TheBoys @PrimeVideo #SPNFamiIy pic.twitter.com/y47quxLCgROctober 17, 2019

Aya Cash (from You're the Worst) is also joining the cast of The Boys season 2. She's playing the superhero Stormfront. In the comics, Stormfront is male, in the mold of Thor and Shazam. But the show's new take on the character is a very powerful woman who can go toe to toe with Homelander.

“She’s the grenade that gets thrown into Homelander’s world and the world of the Seven,” Starr told Entertainment Weekly. "She really causes me so many problems."

Cash added, "I think Stormfront is like a nuclear bomb that goes off in the Seven. Maybe nuclear bomb isn’t the right word. We’re in Chernobyl. There you go. It’s a Chernobyl thing.”

Here are two photos of Cash as Stormfront from EW:

The Boys Season 2 set photos: what we’ve seen so far

The first set photo released by Kripke shows Hughie, Mother’s Milk, Frenchie and The Female after what looks like a very brutal battle. Karl Urban also posted on Instagram a similarly bloody picture of him reprising the role of Butcher. While we don’t know the context of the scenes, it’s a safe bet to assume that The Boys will continue to be extremely gory and violent.

Kripke recently tweeted out an illustration of the members of The Seven with the hashtag #Season2, which gives us the sense that all of the “heroes” will return for the next outing.

According to ComicBook.com, set photos discovered in October 2019 allegedly revealed a new female superhero joining The Seven, though they've since been taken down. That same batch of photos also may have revealed a statue that pays tribute to the late Soldier Boy, a former member of the supergroup.

The Boys Season 2 plot: What to expect

Spoilers follow for The Boys Season 1.

The Boys Season 1 ended on one heck of a cliffhanger, as Homelander revealed to Billy Butcher that Billy’s ex-wife Becca is not only alive, but has been living happily with her and Homelander’s child. This can only make Billy’s hatred for Homelander even deeper, and the former’s quest to kill the latter will likely be a key plot point in the second season.

We expect Season 2 to continue to explore the budding romance between Hughie and Starlight, the latter of whom will likely have to make a big decision about her allegiance with The Seven. Speaking of allegiance, we’d like to learn more about Queen Maeve, who seems to be questioning whether being part of Vought’s super-group is the right thing to do anymore.

In an exclusive interview with Comingsoon.net , Kripke spilled a few small tidbits of what to expect in The Boys Season 2. The showrunner noted that the next season may touch on the characters of the President and the Vice President from the comics, stating “ I would say we are going to get to it, we just haven’t gotten to it yet.”

Kripke noted that while one particular scene in Season 2 will poke some fun at mainstream superhero media, he wants to take his characters seriously and flesh them out on the same level as any cinematic Marvel or DC character.

“We do have one scene of superheroes that we’re clearly kind of poking fun at some existing heroes out there in the world, but only for like one scene,” said Kripke. “We have to be our own world with our own rules and our own integrity.”