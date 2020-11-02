The best Black Friday PS4 deals

The time to check in on Black Friday PS4 deals is already here. The PS4 is a fantastic console, even as its replacement looms on the horizon. It's not a completely crazy idea to buy one now or later during Black Friday proper, since it can still provide you access to the latest games, including some next-gen titles, while being cheaper and offering an extensive back catalogue of titles if you ever get bored.
With the PS5 launching before Black Friday hits, we could see some crazy discounts on the outgoing console. However with supplies running out, they may be short lived, so be sure to check back with us regularly to see what's available.
And if you're an existing PS4 owner in search of some dirt cheap games and peripherals, then this is also the right place to be. Below you'll find the best deals around ahead of Black Friday, which we'll be continuously updating until the big day itself.
Black Friday PS4 deals — sales available now
PS4 hardware deals
PS4 Slim (1TB): available for $299 at Best Buy
While not a meaningful discount, the fact that Best Buy actually has the larger capacity PS4 in stock is still noteworthy. This is the remodeled version of the original PS4 with a more compact design, but still capable of the same performance
PS4 Pro: available for $399 at Best Buy
PS4 Pros are few and far between these days, but if you want one, Best Buy looks to be one of the only places you can easily find it. With its 4K resolution output, this is the pinnacle of PS4 performance, and the one to get if money isn't an issue.
PS4 software deals
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
Lead epic Viking raids against saxon troops and fortresses with Assasin's Creed Valhalla. Preorder it now from Amazon and save $10. The game will be released November 17.
Watch Dogs Legion: Was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
Ubisoft's ambitious new open world adventure lets you take control of literally anyone in a massive sci-fi take on London. It's $10 off and can be upgraded to the PS5 version for free.
Cyberpunk 2077: Was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
This futuristic open-world RPG is one of the most anticipated games of the decade, and can be pre-ordered for $10 off right now. It'll work on PS5 on day one, with a special PS5 upgrade patch coming for free at a later date.
Resident Evil 3: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
Resident Evil 3 delivers a fully reimagined version of Capcom's 1999 classic. For a limited time, this game is $20 off at Amazon.
Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $48 @ Amazon
Prepare for an all-new RPG experience in Persona 5 Royal based in the universe of the award-winning series, Persona! Amazon currently has this game on sale for $48.
NBA 2K20: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy
NBA 2K20's enhanced MyCareer mode packs a star-studded cast including Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson. And for the first time, all 12 WNBA teams and over 140 players are in the game and ready to run in Play Now and Season modes.
PS4 accessories deals
Qanba Drone Joystick: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon
The Qanba Drone is a perfect fight stick for beginners looking to get more serious about their Street Fighter game, and it's an even better buy at $10 off.
Logitech G29 Racing Wheel: Was $399 now $233
If you want to gear up for Gran Turismo 7 or play your favorite PS4 racing games on PS5, the Logitech G29 is one of the most popular racing wheel options around. And it's currently available at a massive discount for a limited time.