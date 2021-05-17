PS5 restock in UK — track on Twitter, Amazon, Very, Argos and more

A healthy PS5 restock has been popping up in U.K. retailers recently, with more to come. PS5 UK Stock - Instant Updates has claimed that Amazon and Very are expecting new PS5 stock early this week.

This should all make finding where to buy the PS5 a little easier this month. Furthermore, we've collated a selection of alternative retailers that could have PS5 stock. We suggest you check them out as well as the main U.K. retailers we've listed below.

PS5 vs. PS5 Digital Edition: Which one should you buy?

Don't want a PS5? Then check out our Xbox Series X review

We've collected a list of U.K. retailers to check for PS5 stock, as well as our handy widget that'll surface any PS5 bundles. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for stock updates as well.

Digging up a PS5 restock has been a challenging process. At the time of writing, the PS5 is sold out or unavailable at most U.K. retailers.

Sadly, it doesn't look like the PS5 restock disaster is going away any time soon, and the PS5 UK Stock - Instant Updates noted that Sony didn't pre-order enough microchips for April and this PS5 production and sales will apparently be lower this month. However, if you do manage to get your hands on one, you'll have got a gaming tech bargain.

PS5 consoles in stock now (checked every 15 minutes)

Where to buy PS5 in the UK

PS5 at Amazon UK

PS5: £449 at Amazon UK

As one of the biggest retailers in the U.K. Amazon is the place to check regularly for PS5 stock.View Deal

PS5 at Currys

PS5 at Game

PS5:£449 at Game

Game is another major games console retailer in the U.K. and has been a relatively reliable source of PS5 restocks. View Deal

PS5 at Sony

PS5: £449 at Sony

Sony is another obvious place to buy a PS5 from, but its restocks aren't prolific. View Deal

PS5 at Argos

PS5: £449 at Argos

Argos is another major retailer with fairly regular PS5 restock. But as ever, the new consoles don't stick around for long. View Deal

PS5 at John Lewis

PS5: £449 at John Lewis

John Lewis' PS5 stock has always been a little lacking, but it will occasionally have some restocks, though other retailers are a safer bet. View Deal

PS5 at Very

PS5: £449 at Very.co.uk

Very's PS5 restocks have popped up more often than other retailers, so it's worth checking the retailer out. View Deal

PS5 at ShopTo

PS5: £449 at ShopTo

ShopTo is another good retailer for suddenly dropping fresh PS5 stock. Worth keeping a eye on this page. View Deal

PS5 at Asda

PS5: £449 at Asda

Despise being a mostly food retailer, Asda is also selling the PS5. It's worth keeping an eye on its PS5 page though as its stock could suddenly be replenished. View Deal

Where buy PS5 in the UK: Tips and tricks

Get prepared: Make sure you have all the right payment card details and two-factor authentication available and to hand when you find a PS5 ready to buy. Units can go so fast that if you’re rushing around trying to find your credit card you could miss your chance to secure a PS5 order.

Select a retailer: As you can see from our list above, there are plenty of retailers to choose from, which can actually make the whole process of buying a PS5 a bit complicated. We suggest you select a couple of major retailers like Walmart and Amazon and keep an eye on their PS5 landing pages.

Sign up to stock alerts: Plenty of retailers offer to alert you to when they have PS5 stock in. We suggest you sign up to those services for the retailers that are offering them.

Find the right product page: It might sound obvious, but make sure you’re on the actual buying page for the PS5 or the PS5 Digital Edition. If you’re on a landing page, you might end up missing the moment new stock arrives.

Sign in to retailers: Make sure you sign in to any retailers you might already have an account with. This will make things a lot faster when buying a PS5 if you spot one on sale. And speed is of the essence today.

Keep refreshing and don't give up: It can be a little demoralizing trying to find PS5 stock when everywhere looks sold out. But regularly refresh product pages to see what pops up; you might get lucky. And also keep checking back here for any PS5 stock updates.

If you still haven't had any luck getting a console, you can always check our stock widget below. If any other retailers get PS5 stock in throughout the day it'll show up there. So if you see something jump on that opportunity as soon as you can.