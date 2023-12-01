Texas vs Oklahoma State live stream today: How to watch 2023 Big 12 Championship Game online, start time, odds

Having won the inaugural Big 12 Championship title nearly three decades ago, Texas are now looking to bid farewell to the conference in style, though whether victory at AT&T Stadium will be enough to secure a spot in the playoffs remains to be seen. Playing the role of underdog are Oklahoma State, and it's a part they've relished this season.

Texas vs Oklahoma State is live on ABC and ESPN3 in the U.S., Sky Sports in the U.K., and Kayo Sports in Australia. Don't worry if you're away — you can watch Texas vs Oklahoma State from anywhere with a VPN right now.

Texas vs Oklahoma State live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Texas vs Oklahoma State live stream takes place on Saturday, Dec. 2.

► Time — 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GMT / 4 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 3)

• U.S. — ABC | ESPN3 (via Sling TV/Fubo)

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• AUS — Kayo Sports

Watch anywhere

Mid-table mediocrity was all that was predicted for the Cowboys at the start of the season, and that looked about right when they kicked off the campaign with a pair of victories and defeats. Who could have imagined that Mike Gundy's men would win seven of their next eight games to challenge for the Big 12 title?

The playoffs may be beyond reach but they'll be determined to deliver a parting gift to their long-time sparring partners, the Longhorns, before they set out for pastures new. It's just what good friends do.

Though an ACL injury has robbed Texas of their superb RB Jonathon Brooks, and Quinn Ewers has had issues converting in the red zone, Texas' 8-1 record speaks for itself, and it's the reason why they're heavy favorites for the trophy.

Draft Kings has Oklahoma State as huge 14-point favorites and the over/under is currently set at 56 so expect this to be a fairly high-scoring game on both sides. Of course, you’ll need to watch a Texas vs Oklahoma State live stream to see how the game plays out, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.

How to watch Texas vs Oklahoma State live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., Texas vs Oklahoma State is going to be broadcast on ABC and live streamed on ESPN3.

There are several ways you can access ABC, the most obvious being to get it through one of the best TV antennas.

Alternatively, ABC is among the channel line-ups of a good few of our picks for the best streaming services. That includes Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Sling TV is the best-value cable replacement of the lot. ESPN3 is included in the $40/month Orange plan, while ABC is only available for Sling Blue in select markets, with the package costing $45/month.

So you may prefer Fubo, which has ABC but not ESPN3. It costs $75/month for 121 channels, including all the major broadcast networks and more.

Sling TV offers access to both ABC and ESPN3, but through different plans. You'll want Sling Blue to watch ABC (in selected regions). It costs $45/month and include dozens of other great channels. Sling Orange costs $40/month and includes ESPN3.

Fubo has all of the major networks including ABC, ESPN and Fox.

How to watch Texas vs Oklahoma State live streams in the U.K.

College football broadcasting rights in the U.K. have just been snapped up by Sky Sports, which is showing the Texas vs Oklahoma State game.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £15/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now.

How to watch Texas vs Oklahoma State in Australia

Aussies can watch Texas vs Oklahoma State on ESPN channels. If you don't have those through Foxtel, you can try Kayo Sports.

The streaming service offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, including the NFL and NBA. Prices start at $25.

What are the Texas vs Oklahoma State odds?

At the time of publication, Texas are -15 point favorites according to DraftKings, though the absence of Jonathon Brooks could be keenly felt.