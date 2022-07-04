Tempur-Pedic’s cheapest mattress gets a $779 price cut in 4th of July sale

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress is an excellent choice for anyone wanting to get a taste of Tempur magic for less. Today you can save 30% on the Tempur-Cloud (opens in new tab) at Tempur-Pedic and pick up a queen size for $1,539.30 (was $2,199). This is a great saving on the brand’s cheapest mattress, and it would suit restless sleepers who toss and turn because they can’t get comfy.

There are lots of great 4th of July mattress sale offers to choose from today, but this one from Tempur-Pedic will save you up to $1,139 on a bed designed to ease joint pain during sleep. So if you want the best mattress for pressure relief and deeper sleep comfort, and from a well-respected brand, this is the one to consider.

Tempur-Pedic offers a 90-night trial on the Tempur-Cloud, which is shorter than the average 100-night trial we see from other leading brands. However it’s still more than the recommended 30-night testing period, plus you get free shipping. Here’s a close look at this Tempur-Pedic mattress sale offer…

(opens in new tab) Tempur-Cloud Mattress: from $1,899 $1,329 at Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab)

Save up to $1,139 - The Tempur-Cloud comes in a medium and medium hybrid version (firmer and cooler), and both are the same price today with a queen size reduced to $1,539 (was $2,199). The Cloud mattress is designed to adapt to your body weight, shape and temperature during sleep so that the NASA-developed Tempur material constantly contours to your body. You’ll have 90 nights to trial it at home, with free shipping to your door.

The Tempur-Pedic Cloud is a great mattress in a box for relieving pressure on your back and other impact points during sleep. The medium version has higher motion isolation than the medium hybrid - so choose that one if you share a bed with a restless sleeper - but both are great choices.

The Tempur-Cloud medium is a bit softer and an ideal mattress for side sleepers, while the medium hybrid uses premium spring coils for a little extra bounce and an easier time getting in and out of bed.

There’s a 360° stretch cover on both, and this works to wick away moisture and heat to keep you cooler and drier during sleep. Considering Tempur is a very dense material and a great alternative to memory foam mattresses, this focus on cooling is needed.

Elsewhere there are comfort and support layers, plus coils in the medium hybrid, all of which ensure the Tempur-Cloud reduces pressure across your body while supporting your spine in proper alignment. The mattress should be ready to sleep on within a few hours once unpacked, making it one of the easiest to set up.

Working with a smaller budget? No problem, as this year’s best cheap mattresses are better than ever. You could also upgrade your bed comfort with a brilliant mattress topper and save even more money until you’re ready to buy a new mattress.