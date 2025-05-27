Tempur-Pedic's Memorial Day sale just got exciting — save up to $1,300 with the adjustable base bundle

I've been paying close attention to Tempur-Pedic this Memorial Day and my vigilance has been rewarded with this dreamy deal for sleepers with joint pain — 40% off the Tempur-Cloud mattress and Ease Power Base at Tempur-Pedic. That brings a queen down to $2,198.40 (was $2,998). That's a huge $799.60 saving.

Crafted using NASA foams, Tempur-Pedic beds are known for their pressure-relieving feel that puts them among the best mattresses you can buy online.

The addition of the Ease Power Base adds another layer of space-age comfort; zero gravity positioning. Lifting the head and the feet, this sleep position is used to achieve a weightless, no pressure feel to minimize pain.

Let's explore why this is one of my top picks in the Memorial Day mattress sales 2025...

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress + Ease Power Base: twin was $2,598 now $1,918.40 at Tempur-Pedic

The Tempur-Cloud mattress is an all-foam mattress made using multiple layers of iconic Tempur Material to create a body-hugging feel. In our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress review we praised the "great pressure relief", noting how the foams contour to the joints to relieve aches and pains. Bundling your mattress with an Ease Power Base helps enhance that pain relief, raising the head and the feet to reduce pressure on the spine as you sleep. For ultimate relaxation, try the zero gravity position. Purchasing the two together saves you 40%, reducing a queen size to $2,198.40 (was $2,998) plus you get a $200 instant gift — simply add any Tempur-Pedic sleep accessories under $200 to your cart to get them for free. Our review (mattress only): ★★★½

User score (mattress only): ★★★★½ (3,000+ reviews)

Out-of-this-world savings

I'm used to seeing 30% off the Tempur-Cloud mattress in the Tempur-Pedic mattress sales but this Memorial Day 'sitebuster' saving is much rarer.

When you purchase the Tempur-Cloud mattress with an Ease Power Base, you can save 40% off the entire purchase. This is the biggest percentage discount I've ever seen on the Tempur-Cloud.

And as an added bonus, today you get a $200 instant gift as well. To make the most of this offer, select any sleep accessories that take your fancy and add them to your cart. Tempur-Pedic will automatically take off $200 — might I suggest the Tempur-Cloud Dual Cooling pillow?

Tempur-Pedic has even upped the benefits. As well as the 90-night trial and 10-year warranty (standard with the Tempur-Cloud mattress) you can also claim free white glove delivery with your power base purchase.

Smaller budget? Try this...

Nectar Adjustable Comfort Classic Bundle: twin XL from $1,148 at Nectar

Nectar's Adjustable Comfort Bundle pairs an adjustable bed base with the Nectar mattress of your choice. For shoppers on a budget, our Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress review team recommend this mid-range model which, combined with the head and foot elevation of the base, offers excellent support to back sleepers. A queen costs $1,298 in the Nectar mattress sale and comes with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty. Unlike the Tempur-Cloud bundle this deal is nothing new but the price is still special. Our review (mattress only): ★★★★½

User score (mattress only): ★★★★½ (50,000+ reviews)

More top sales to consider