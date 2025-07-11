I test pillows for a living — the 3 Tempur-Pedic Prime Day deals I’d snap up before the sale ends tonight

Luxury sleep brand Tempur-Pedic is loved among sleepers with aches and pains because of its pressure relieving mattresses and pillows crafted from NASA-developed Tempur foam. It's not often you see Tempur-Pedic pillows on sale, but this Prime Day there are three brilliant offers to pick from with up to 57% off select Tempur-Pedic pillows at Amazon. Prices start from just over $50.

Each Tempur-Pedic pillow is specifically designed for a certain sleeping style or to target particular concerns. The Tempur-Cloud, for instance, is the best pillow we've tested this year stomach sleepers thanks to its thinner build and ultra soft feel. This is key to preventing your neck from moving forwards while you sleep on your front.

All Tempur-Pedic pillows sold at Amazon also come with a 5-year warranty and free shipping. For more pillows, bed sheets and weighted blanket offers see our Amazon Prime day bedding deals round-up. For now, let's take a closer look at these Tempur-Pedic Prime Day pillow deals...

1. Tempur-Neck Pillow: small from $99 from $72.14 at Amazon

Looking for a pillow to sooth aches and pains in your neck? The extra-firm Tempur-Neck Pillow is ideal. The biggest advantage is the ergonomic design which follows the natural curve of your neck while sleeping on your side or your back, which in turn prevents muscle strain even when you toss and turn in your sleep (read my full Tempur-Neck Pillow review for more details). The knit polyester cover is hypoallergenic and machine washable. The pillow is available in three sizes: small, medium and large. The small Tempur-Neck is now 27% off, but the large size pillow is cheaper at $58.99 (was $99) in the Prime Day sale. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★ ( based on over 5K+ reviews)

2. Tempur-Cloud Pillow: queen from $89 from $50.35 at Amazon

This is Tempur-Pedic's best-selling pillow for stomach and back sleepers. It includes a single ultra-soft Tempur foam material which provides adaptive comfort for your neck, head and shoulders. Just like how the best mattresses for stomach sleepers delivers the right support to minimize risks in this sleeping position, the Tempur-Cloud too is conforming enough to have a restful night's sleep on your stomach without aches or pains. This has been tried and approved by our stomach-sleeping tester in our Tempur-Cloud review. A standard Tempur-Cloud pillow is now at the lowest price we've ever spotted with a 43% off, reducing the price from $50.35 (was $89). Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★ (based on over 7K+ reviews)