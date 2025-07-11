I test pillows for a living — the 3 Tempur-Pedic Prime Day deals I’d snap up before the sale ends tonight
The Tempur Cloud Pillow is now at its the lowest price of $50.35, and there are big price drops on the Tempur-Neck and Dual Cooling pillows too
Luxury sleep brand Tempur-Pedic is loved among sleepers with aches and pains because of its pressure relieving mattresses and pillows crafted from NASA-developed Tempur foam. It's not often you see Tempur-Pedic pillows on sale, but this Prime Day there are three brilliant offers to pick from with up to 57% off select Tempur-Pedic pillows at Amazon. Prices start from just over $50.
Each Tempur-Pedic pillow is specifically designed for a certain sleeping style or to target particular concerns. The Tempur-Cloud, for instance, is the best pillow we've tested this year stomach sleepers thanks to its thinner build and ultra soft feel. This is key to preventing your neck from moving forwards while you sleep on your front.
All Tempur-Pedic pillows sold at Amazon also come with a 5-year warranty and free shipping. For more pillows, bed sheets and weighted blanket offers see our Amazon Prime day bedding deals round-up. For now, let's take a closer look at these Tempur-Pedic Prime Day pillow deals...
1. Tempur-Neck Pillow: small from $99 from $72.14 at Amazon
Looking for a pillow to sooth aches and pains in your neck? The extra-firm Tempur-Neck Pillow is ideal. The biggest advantage is the ergonomic design which follows the natural curve of your neck while sleeping on your side or your back, which in turn prevents muscle strain even when you toss and turn in your sleep (read my full Tempur-Neck Pillow review for more details). The knit polyester cover is hypoallergenic and machine washable. The pillow is available in three sizes: small, medium and large. The small Tempur-Neck is now 27% off, but the large size pillow is cheaper at $58.99 (was $99) in the Prime Day sale.
Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★ ( based on over 5K+ reviews)
2. Tempur-Cloud Pillow: queen from $89 from $50.35 at Amazon
This is Tempur-Pedic's best-selling pillow for stomach and back sleepers. It includes a single ultra-soft Tempur foam material which provides adaptive comfort for your neck, head and shoulders. Just like how the best mattresses for stomach sleepers delivers the right support to minimize risks in this sleeping position, the Tempur-Cloud too is conforming enough to have a restful night's sleep on your stomach without aches or pains. This has been tried and approved by our stomach-sleeping tester in our Tempur-Cloud review. A standard Tempur-Cloud pillow is now at the lowest price we've ever spotted with a 43% off, reducing the price from $50.35 (was $89).
Our review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★ (based on over 7K+ reviews)
3. Tempur-Cloud Dual Cooling Pillow: queen from $94 from $79.99 at Amazon
Struggle with overheating or nightsweats? The Tempur-Cloud Dual Cooling pillow is the brand's offering for hot sleepers or those who reside in warmer locales. This features specialist cooling tech like in the best cooling mattresses. The medium-firm pillow includes a single block of the highly-adaptive Tempur-material with the addition of two cooling gel layers on either side which wick away excess heat, keeping you cool, fresh and dry all night. It's also encased in a 100% premium cotton knit cover that's soft, breathable and hypoallergenic. A queen Tempur-Cloud Dual Cooling Pillow is now $79.99 (was $94) while a king is on sale for $98.99 (was $229).
User score: ★★★★ (based on over 4K+ reviews)
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Becky is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide covering all things sleep-related including product reviews, research studies, news and explainers. She works on specialist bedding content and is responsible for buyer’s guides like the best pillows for all sleepers and best mattress protectors focusing on popular brands such as Tempur-Pedic, Avocado, Coop Home Goods and more. Becky is a PPA accredited journalist who is keen to explore the intricacies of sleep, its effects on skincare, mental wellbeing and work performance. While not thinking of sleep, she can be seen reading in cosy bookshops or learning about global food culture.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.