I'm a sleep writer — the pillow I use to keep me from waking up with neck pain is 43% off in Prime Day bedding deal

I used to wake up with neck pain at least four nights a week... until I switched my pillow. And you can save 43% on the pillow that changed my sleep, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud, in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

The Tempur-Cloud doesn't look as fluffy as the name would suggest but the dense foams deliver marshmallow-comfort and the adaptable support earned it a place in our guide to the best pillows you can buy online.

The Prime Day bedding deals are live now with money off bedding, pillows and other sleep accessories — but the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud pillow is my top pick of this year's Prime Day sleep deals.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow: was $89 now $50.35 at Tempur-Pedic

Finding the right pillow loft can make all the difference to your comfort and as a stomach sleeper, that means using a thinner pillow to keep my neck and spine aligned (back sleepers should look for something similar.) But thin doesn't have to mean low quality, as the dense, snuggly, sink-in foams of the Tempur-Cloud pillow proved. In my Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud pillow review I praised the pressure relief — no ear pain — while the slow moving foams immediately adapt to the shape of my neck. Amazon Prime members can enjoy 43% off, reducing the Tempur-Cloud pillow to the lowest price I've seen at $50.36. Keep in mind that it does have a tendency to sleep hot, so you might want to invest in a cooling pillow protector while you're at it — this Serta set is now only $12.99 at Amazon.

Why I'm shopping this deal...

It's not unusual to see a Tempur-Pedic sale on the Tempur-Cloud pillow but you're more likely to see a bundle deal than a straight discount.

That's great news if you need more than one pillow; maybe for a partner who has the exact same sleep habits or as a back up for laundry days.

But most of us will only need the one pillow (especially as the Tempur-Cloud isn't one for stacking) which means a bundle deal is rarely the right choice.

That's why I'm so excited by this saving. Not only is it a major discount, reducing the Tempur-Cloud to close to half price, but it's a rare chance to get a single Tempur-Pedic pillow for less.

