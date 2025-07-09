I'm a sleep writer — the pillow I use to keep me from waking up with neck pain is 43% off in Prime Day bedding deal
The Tempur-Cloud pillow is like sleeping on a marshmallow — buy it for $50.35
I used to wake up with neck pain at least four nights a week... until I switched my pillow. And you can save 43% on the pillow that changed my sleep, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud, in the Amazon Prime Day sale.
The Tempur-Cloud doesn't look as fluffy as the name would suggest but the dense foams deliver marshmallow-comfort and the adaptable support earned it a place in our guide to the best pillows you can buy online.
The Prime Day bedding deals are live now with money off bedding, pillows and other sleep accessories — but the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud pillow is my top pick of this year's Prime Day sleep deals.
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow: was $89 now $50.35 at Tempur-Pedic
Finding the right pillow loft can make all the difference to your comfort and as a stomach sleeper, that means using a thinner pillow to keep my neck and spine aligned (back sleepers should look for something similar.) But thin doesn't have to mean low quality, as the dense, snuggly, sink-in foams of the Tempur-Cloud pillow proved. In my Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud pillow review I praised the pressure relief — no ear pain — while the slow moving foams immediately adapt to the shape of my neck. Amazon Prime members can enjoy 43% off, reducing the Tempur-Cloud pillow to the lowest price I've seen at $50.36. Keep in mind that it does have a tendency to sleep hot, so you might want to invest in a cooling pillow protector while you're at it — this Serta set is now only $12.99 at Amazon.
Why I'm shopping this deal...
It's not unusual to see a Tempur-Pedic sale on the Tempur-Cloud pillow but you're more likely to see a bundle deal than a straight discount.
That's great news if you need more than one pillow; maybe for a partner who has the exact same sleep habits or as a back up for laundry days.
But most of us will only need the one pillow (especially as the Tempur-Cloud isn't one for stacking) which means a bundle deal is rarely the right choice.
That's why I'm so excited by this saving. Not only is it a major discount, reducing the Tempur-Cloud to close to half price, but it's a rare chance to get a single Tempur-Pedic pillow for less.
Side sleeper? Try this instead...
Coop Home Goods Original Cut-Out Adjustable Pillow: was $99 now $79.20
While the Tempur-Cloud is ideal for stomach and back sleepers, if you lie on your side, you'll need something different to rest your head on. The Coop Home Goods Cut-Out pillow uses a shaped design to cradle the head and neck while leaving room for the shoulders and the adjustable fill means you can change the loft to suit your needs exactly. There's 20% off a queen size for Prime members, reducing it to just $79.20.
