Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3 release date, time and how to watch online

If you think we're gonna try to watch Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3 at the earlier-than-advertised time, you'd be right. Because last week saw Apple TV Plus release Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2 earlier than you might have anticipated, and at just the right time if you ask us.

As for this week's edition of Richmond Goes To the Premier League, though, we have two new chess pieces in play, and one character having taken a new job. The latter, of course, is Trent Crimm (James Lance), who's talked his way into the Richmond locker room to write a book about the Greyhounds.

Crimm's entrance into the fold allowed for moments with Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and helped create an environment where the team coach could get more vulnerable as he continues to slowly open up about his breakup with Keeley (Juno Temple). My Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2 recap explained it all.

The biggest new character introduced, though, is the mononymous Zava (Maximilian Osinski) who just left Juventus and almost signed with Chelsea, and then with Richmond rival West Ham. Yes, Rupert (Anthony Head) practically talked this egotistical athlete — who is believed to be a trophy-generating machine that leaves chaos in his wake — into signing for his newly acquired team. But one big speech from Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) was all it took.

Lastly, Keeley ran into old friend Shandy Fine (Ambreen Razia) at a commercial shoot, and wound up offering her a job at KJPR.

When does Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3 come out? We expect Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3 to hit Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab) on Tuesday (March 27) at 9 p.m. ET. / 6 p.m. PT — which is also 1 a.m. GMT / 12 p.m. AEDT on Wednesday (March 28). This conflicts with its scheduled Wednesdays at 3 a.m ET / 12 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. GMT / 6 p.m. AEDT debut time, but Apple's gone with Tuesday nights for two back to back weeks. This matched how previous Apple TV Plus shows have debuted at 9 p.m. ET the night before episodes are scheduled to drop. We first saw this with Severance.

How to watch Ted Lasso in the U.S. and possibly for free

We're assuming Ted Lasso fans may have already signed up for Apple TV Plus, and probably can't use the Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

But if you're on a Roku, you should be able to get three free months of Apple TV Plus. Existing and new Roku owners can get this offer, just add Apple TV on your Roku to get the deal (you may need to set up a new account to avoid doubling up on your current Apple ID).

Ted Lasso season 3 episodes schedule

There are 12 episodes in Ted Lasso season 3, and Apple TV Plus will release one per week on Wednesdays. Here's the schedule:

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 1: March 15

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2: March 22

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3: March 29

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4: April 5

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5: April 12

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6: April 19

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7: April 26

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8: May 3

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9: May 10

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10: May 17

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11: May 24

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12: May 31

How to watch Ted Lasso season 3 from anywhere

If you're stuck abroad — in one of the few countries where Apple TV Plus is not available — you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions on the platforms and services you can use. But with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch Ted Lasso season 3 and all the other shows you want on the services you already pay for no matter where you are.

