My 5 favorite new to Hulu movies you should watch this month

Talk about March madness, for movies. As usual, Hulu has added a plethora of films to its library this month. The vast, diverse selection of the best movies on Hulu is why we rank it among the best streaming services.

Yet choosing a title on movie night can be tough. I, too, have experienced decision paralysis when scrolling through rows and rows of options. You could go with one of the best new to Hulu movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes, so you can be sure of quality.

Or you can go with my recommendations. I like to think I have pretty good taste in movies and TV shows. So, after perusing Hulu's new movie offerings in March, I've plucked out the five that I would personally watch.

Another Earth (2011)

Before the multiverse was a twinkle in the MCU's eye (much less the Daniels), Another Earth pondered the concept of alternate realities, different outcomes and the lives we might've led.

Humankind is shocked by the appearance of an Earth-like planet in the sky. Intelligent 17-year-old Rhoda (Brit Marling) is celebrating her acceptance to MIT when she spots the stunning phenomenon. Sadly, it precipitates a tragedy that upends her entire future as well as that of a stranger. Years later, when she has the chance to travel to the other planet, Rhoda decides to try to make things right.

Arrived on Hulu: March 1, 2023

Genre: Sci-fi drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 65%

Stars: Brit Marling, William Mapother

Director: Mike Cahill

Groundhog Day (1993)

The classic comedy has become an all-time classic, spawning ubiquitous pop culture references and homages (see: Palm Springs, also on Hulu). Bill Murray stars as cranky weatherman Phil Connors, who becomes trapped in a time loop in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, while covering the town's Groundhog Day event.

Phil is forced to relive February 2 over and over again until he figures out how to escape the time loop. In the meantime, he starts living dangerously and tries to seduce producer Rita Hanson (Andie MacDowell). But the key to ending the cycle may be changing his ways for good.

Arrived on Hulu: March 1, 2023

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Stars: Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell, Chris Elliott, Stephen Toblowsky

Director: Harold Ramis

Love and Basketball (2000)

Love & Basketball features the rare movie combination of sports and romance, with Black leads to boot. Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps) are childhood friends who have always dreamed of playing professional basketball.

While Quincy's potential is recognized early, thanks to being the son of a Los Angeles Clippers star, Monica has to fight for a place on the court. Throughout the years, they move in and out of each other's orbits and develop feelings. But their careers might block any shot at love.

Arrived on Hulu: March 1, 2023

Genre: Romantic sports drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Stars: Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps, Alfre Woodard, Dennis Haysbert, Gabrielle Union

Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Movies and TV shows about fictional bands face a significant hurdle: The band has to look, act and, most importantly, sound like the real deal. And the Wonders do just that, thanks their one and only hit, "That Thing You Do!" It's a bop, as the kids say, a genuine earworm you can't get out of your head.

Tom Hanks directs (his first feature film) and stars as Mr. White, the manager of a small-town group initially called the Oneders. After a name change, the band is thrilled when their song makes it big. But they soon discover fame comes at a steep cost.

Arrived on Hulu: March 1, 2023

Genre: Musical comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Stars: Tom Everett Scott, Liv Tyler, Johnathon Schaech, Steve Zahn, Ethan Embry, Tom Hanks

Director: Tom Hanks

The Town (2010)

When actors decide to try directing, it doesn't always work out. It did for Tom Hanks, as noted above. And it certainly has for Ben Affleck, who received acclaim for his debut Gone Baby Gone and an Oscar for Argo.

His second film, set in his hometown of Boston, follows four longtime friends who decide to rob a bank. Against the wishes of the leader, Doug (Affleck), Jem (Jeremy Renner) impetuously takes the manager hostage but releases her. Later, Doug approaches Claire (Rebecca Hall) to find out what she's told the police, but ends up falling for her. He wants to leave crime behind, but cutting ties with Jem won't be easy.

Arrived on Hulu: March 1, 2023

Genre: Crime drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stars: Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall, Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner, Blake Lively

Director: Ben Affleck

