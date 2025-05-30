Everything new on Apple TV Plus in June 2025

We're finally cruising into the summer season, which means that Apple TV Plus (as well as the rest of the best streaming services) will be introducing a whole selection of new movies and TV shows to celebrate the start of June.

This coming month, the most high-profile titles set to hit Apple TV Plus include "Echo Valley," an edge-of-your-seat thriller starring Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney as a mother-daughter duo dealing with a bloody mess on their hands; and "Stick", a feel-good sports comedy with "Ted Lasso" vibes and Owen Wilson leading the cast as an over-the-hill ex-golfer who finds new hope in coaching a young golf prodigy.

Elsewhere, you've got the second season of raucous period drama "The Buccaneers", the Taron Egerton-led crime miniseries "Smoke" and a family-friendly animated special based on a beloved children's picture book written and illustrated by Antoinette Portis.

You can find more info about all the new Apple TV Plus releases coming your way in June 2025 below.

'Stick'

Stick — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

In the new sports comedy series "Stick," comedy star Owen Wilson is Pryce Cahill, a washed-up professional golfer reeling from the collapse of his marriage, the loss of his job at an Indiana sporting goods store and the long-gone hopes of making it big on the golf tee.

However, things seemingly turn around for the ex-athlete when he takes on the role of coach for a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (played by Peter Dager).

Along with Wilson and Dager, the ensemble of the sweet-yet-funny series includes Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer and Timothy Olyphant, and features guest appearances from golf superstars such as Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa and Wyndham Clark.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from June 4

'Echo Valley'

Echo Valley — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

"Echo Valley" stars Oscar winner Julianne Moore and Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney as a mother and daughter bound by a dark secret.

Kate Garrett (Moore) works training horses on her southern Pennsylvania farm when, one night, her daughter Claire (Sweeney) arrives at her door covered in blood that is not hers. As Kate pieces together the truth of what happened, she's forced to contend with exactly how far she'll have to go to protect her child.

Domhnall Gleeson, Kyle MacLachlan, and Fiona Shaw pad out the cast of the upcoming thriller film, which is directed by BAFTA winner Michael Pearce and written by Brad Ingelsby.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from June 13

'Not a Box'

Not A Box — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Ask any kiddo and they'll probably know "Not a Box," the award-winning children's book by bestselling author and illustrator Antoinette Portis. Now the youngins will get to see the book's bright-eyed bunny Riley get the TV treatment with an all-new animated preschool series.

With a voice cast including Isabel Birch as Riley and Ian James Corlett as Adult, "Not a Box" sees Riley craft magical make-believe worlds and fantastic adventures with his friends using only a simple cardboard box to spark imagination and creativity.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from June 13

'The Buccaneers' season 2

The Buccaneers — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

June also ushers in the second season of 1870s-set period drama "The Buccaneers," which will be full of "sisterhood, romance, wit, steamy love affairs, extravagant gowns, spectacular landscapes and jaw-dropping plot-twists," per the streamer.

The new episodes will see Nan St. George (Kristine Froseth) navigating her new marriage to Theo, Duke of Tintagel (Guy Remmers) all while still seemingly harboring feelings for Guy Thwarte (Matthew Broome). Meanwhile, sister Jinny St. George (Imogen Waterhouse) is on every newspaper front page, wanted for the kidnapping of her unborn child.

Across eight episodes, the girls will be forced to grow up and fight to be heard as they wrestle with love, lust, loss and all the rest.

Along with the aforementioned returning actors, "The Buccaneers" season 2 sees cast newcomers including Leighton Meester as Nell, Greg Wise as Reede Robinson, Jacob Ifan as Hector Robinson, Grace Ambrose as Paloma Ballardino and Maria Almeida as Cora Merrigan.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from June 18

'Smoke'

Smoke — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Created, written, and executive produced by acclaimed author Dennis Lehane, "Smoke" stars Taron Egerton as arson investigator Dave Gudsen and Jurnee Smollett as police detective Michelle Calderone, who are begrudgingly paired up to track down two serial arsonists in the Pacific Northwest.

Inspired by the podcast "Firebug," "Smoke" is being billed by the streamer as "a twisted game of secrets and suspicions," with both officers trying to get as close to the truth as possible — without getting burned.

The two lead actors are surrounded by a stacked cast including Rafe Spall, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Anna Chlumsky, Adina Porter, Greg Kinnear and John Leguizamo.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from June 27