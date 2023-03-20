Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2 release date, time and schedule

We tune in to watch Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2 this week on Apple TV Plus with plenty of questions. And they start with "Jake, Jake who?"

At the very end of last week's episode, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) learned that his wife Michelle (Andrea Anders) seems to have a new guy in her life, or at least a new friend who's willing to spend the cash to get Ted and Michelle's son Henry (Gus Turner) a version of Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet that lights up. Some conspiracy theorists think this is a veiled reference to Harry Styles (who appeared in the post-credits scene of Marvel's Eternals) and to whom Sudeikis' ex Olivia Wilde has been connected to.

The actual Ted Lasso relationship drama of the premiere, though, saw Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley (Juno Temple) tell young Phoebe (Elodie Blomfield) — and us — that they're breaking up. Making matters more complicated, the couple failed to actually give a legitimate reason for their breakup. Roy claimed it's about them both being too busy, but even Phoebe could tell that's not exactly the truth.

Elsewhere, Richmond became the joke of the town, as every outlet claimed they're going to finish in 20th place in the Premier League this season. And then Ted tried to make things better, with a very corny and metaphorically-sound road trip to the London sewer system.

But when visual evidence of that made it to the press, everyone kept laughing at Richmond, including turncoat Nate (Nick Mohammed), who roasted Lasso and his former team to the press. Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) took these jabs very personally and is pushing Ted to take things seriously.

When does Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2 come out? Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2 is scheduled to hit Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab) on Wednesday (March 22) at 3 a.m ET / 12 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. GMT / 6 p.m. AEDT. That said, Apple pulled a fast one last week, dropping the premiere the night before at 9 p.m. ET. / 6 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT / 12 p.m. AEDT on Tuesday (March 14). This matched how previous Apple TV Plus shows have debuted at 9 p.m. ET the night before episodes are scheduled to drop.

How to watch Ted Lasso in the U.S. and possibly for free

Ted Lasso season 3 episodes schedule

There are 12 episodes in Ted Lasso season 3, and Apple TV Plus will release one per week on Wednesdays. Here's the schedule:

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 1: March 15

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2: March 22

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3: March 29

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4: April 5

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5: April 12

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6: April 19

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7: April 26

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8: May 3

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9: May 10

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10: May 17

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11: May 24

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12: May 31

How to watch Ted Lasso season 3 from anywhere

If you're stuck abroad — in one of the few countries where Apple TV Plus is not available — you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions on the platforms and services you can use. But with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch Ted Lasso season 3 and all the other shows you want on the services you already pay for no matter where you are.

