Ted Lasso season 3 review: Seeing is believing

Ted Lasso season 3 is both the charmer and emotional powerhouse it needs to be, and makes us both happy and sad that the series is coming to an end. While some plots are taking their sweet time, and new twists seem a little odd early on, the first four episodes are strong enough to make fans 'BELIEVE.'

Watching the first episodes of Ted Lasso season 3 has felt like coming back for the spring semester of my senior year of college. No, I wasn't athletic (unless you count the game of four square), but from the first seconds of the season, Bill Lawrence's series emits vibes of finality.

In a way, Ted Lasso the character seems to be asking himself the same thing I'm asking of The Mandalorian season 3: "What are we doing here?" Fortunately, Lawrence and his fellow writer and executive producer Jason Sudeikis (who just so happens to star as the titular coach) know exactly where they're going.

This third act of Ted Lasso, which sees Lasso's AFC Richmond team back in the Premier League having won promotion in last season's finale, has consistently hit me in the feels throughout the four episodes Apple has made available to critics so far.

And so, this Ted Lasso season 3 review will — in a spoiler-free fashion — explain all that I love about this season. I'll also mention the two things I don't exactly love, because what would Ted Lasso be without some bittersweet moments?

Ted Lasso season 3 sees a cast at their finest form

(Image credit: Apple)

Most TV shows exist on a quality bell-curve: as the actors, writers and audience become more familiar with the characters, the more the creators understand what they're working with, and the more the fans love what they're watching. The only problem, of course, is when a series goes on too long and you have disappointing returns on your investment. The folks behind Ted Lasso seem to understand all of the above very well.

For example, Sudeikis feels a lot more comfortable as Lasso, especially dwelling in the character's existential sadness. While Ted Lasso is primarily known for his humor and charm, the season is giving its star plenty of time to flesh out his more somber side.

As for everybody's favorite gruff footballer turned coach's assistant, Brett Goldstein is as pitch-perfect as ever as Roy Kent. Again, though, Goldstein gets to sprinkle in those fragile little lines of dialogue when personal issues come up, and those still work their charm.

(Image credit: Apple)

Meanwhile, Hannah Waddingham is continuing to deftly mix comedy and vulnerability as team owner Rebecca Welton, and the writer's room has given her some good material to work with. Admittedly, I'd have preferred more Rebecca in the first four episodes, but that might just be me being a fan of the character.

Juno Temple's benefitted as much as anyone with the new season, as Keeley's new PR firm creates a whole lot for her to do. Putting this character in something of a boss' role is creating interesting situations, and that's all I can really say about that.

(Image credit: Apple)

As for the rest of the team? Only Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) truly seems to be getting enough to do, but that's always been the case. Also, just look at his hair. It's intrinsically funny to a level I can barely stop laughing about.

One of his teammates does have something of a burgeoning storyline, though, and it's the kind of storyline that I'm a little wary of — but it's still early. I assume the Ted Lasso writer's room can handle it well.

Ted Lasso season 3's plot feels right even when it surprises

(Image credit: Apple)

AFC Richmond, having recently moved into the Premier League, shouldn't have a chance of doing well, really. But, somehow, not all is bleak for the faithful at Nelson Road.

I can't get into how, but the writers have found a way to give the Greyhounds a chance. It seems a little goofy at times, but it's done well enough — and sparks other concerns in the team — that I don't care by episode 4's ending.

Overall, everything is — to quote Radiohead — in its right place. And it all creates just the right amount of drama — even if some details have frustratingly gone unexplained.

Ted Lasso season 3 review outlook

(Image credit: Apple)

While I wish I'd seen every episode of this season by now, I'm actually OK with the fact that I have not. As I've said before: Ted Lasso season 3 should be the end of the series. I'm more sure of that now than before, and I hope that comes across in this Ted Lasso season 3 review.

Right now, the gossip is all about spinoffs for characters. And not knowing how the season ends, I don't think I can fathom a guess as to who will be doing what. For as much as I want them to avoid spinoffs, I think I would have a hard time saying "no more Roy Kent," even after I've seen the next eight episodes.