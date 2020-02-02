Super Bowl 2020: Live stream Chiefs vs 49ers for free, in 4K and without cable

It's game day, and time to make sure your Super Bowl live stream is ready, so you can watch the big game. There might be minor complexities to figuring out how you'll get the best, crispest picture for Super Bowl LIV, but watching the Kansas City Chiefs face San Francisco 49ers on your TV (or phone or tablet) won't be especially hard — it's all about finding the best stream for your needs.

The Chiefs are the -1.5 point favorite, according to Caesar's in Las Vegas. This teeny point differential just screams "anything can and will happen." Check out our guide to the Super Bowl commercials if you're looking for something to watch prior to the big game.

It's arguable that Kansas City is slightly favored because of their ability to come from behind. In the AFC championship game, Patrick Mahomes' team quickly found themselves down 10-0 to the Titans before turning things around and winning 35 to 24. The Niners on the other hand, got on top of the Packers, and stayed there — with a final score of 37 to 20.

Picking a winner may be hard, but watching the game shouldn't be, especially as Roku isn't losing Fox apps after all (more detail below). Of course, corporate nonsense is not what we're here for: here's everything you need to get a Super Bowl live stream:

Super Bowl 2020ntime, channel and location Super Bowl 2020 starts at 6:30 p.m. Eastern today (Feb. 2), in less than 5 hours. That's 3:30 p.m. Pacific and 11:30 p.m. in the United Kingdom (where die-hard fans stay up late). Fox is the Super Bowl's TV channel the U.S. In the U.K., viewers can watch the game on BBC One, while CTV covers the Super Bowl in Canada.

The big game takes place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

How to get a Super Bowl live stream anywhere you go

You can live stream Super Bowl from around the world, so don't worry about your current location hindering your fun. With a virtual private network, aka VPN, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee, which is more than enough time to consume all the Super Bowl LIV action and replays.View Deal

Live stream Super Bowl 2020 for free

Want to avoid paying? The Super Bowl live stream is free on Fox's own apps, as well as the NFL app. And, yes, that includes the Fox Roku channel — as crisis was averted as the mega-companies settled their dispute.

Android apps: Fox Now, Fox Sports, NFL app

iPhone and iPad apps: Fox Now, Fox Sports, NFL app

Amazon Fire: Fox Now, Fox Sports, NFL app

One thing, though, the Fox apps don't enable you to watch the Super Bowl in 4K, so you'll need to get an HD antenna, Fubo or a 4K-ready cable/satellite box for that.

There's also Locast, a free streaming service that's also a not-for-profit, delivering broadcast television stations over the internet.

How to live stream Super Bowl 2020 without cable or satellite

If you're trying to find the big game in a bigger maze of networks, this is simple: Fox has Super Bowl LIV. That means it's not hard to find a way to see the game, and each has its own perks.

First off, you could use an antenna to directly grab the game from the airwaves. You'll get especially high video quality if you use one of our best TV antenna picks. That way you can just live stream Super Bowl 2020 by pulling it out of thin air.

Alternatively, multiple live TV steaming services include Fox, and provide more features, including cloud DVR for storing the game Streaming services similarly offer compelling visuals. And in some cases, they're surprisingly affordable. Here's a look at the services you can sign up with to watch Super Bowl 2020:

FuboTV: starts with a 7-day free trial, and it's $55 per month thereafter. You'll want to pick Fubo to watch the Super Bowl in 4K, as neither Sling nor Hulu will offer the game in UHD resolution.

Sling: Sling Blue starts at $20 for the first month of service ($30 per month for subsequent months) and includes select Fox affiliates. Check here to make sure Sling includes your local Fox network so you can use it to see Super Bowl LIV.

Hulu with Live TV: Not only is there a 7-day free trial, but you get more than just Fox with Hulu's $55 per month live TV streaming option. It's got a cloud-based DVR and Hulu's beloved original shows.

AT&T TV Now: 7-day free trial, and $65 per month afterwards. Includes HBO.

Super Bowl live streams in the UK: Watch for free

BBC One and Sky Sports both carry Super Bowl 2020 for those in the United Kingdom, where they start at 11:30 p.m. GMT. The game will be called by Mark Chapman, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora.

That means you can watch a Super Bowl live stream via the BBC iPlayer, and its apps, as well as the Sky Go app.

Live stream Super Bowl 2020 in Canada

Canadians should remember this from last year's Rams vs Patriots Super Bowl: CTV/TSN is the official Canadian broadcast for Super Bowl 2020 live streams. That means you'll stream it on the go with the CTV Go app.

Admittedly, there is an alternative: you can also grab Super Bowl LIV on DAZN (Da Zone). Not happy with the service? It's got a 30-day money back option if you're dissatisfied.

Super Bowl channel in Australia: Another free live stream

The free-to-air Channel 7 network is the place for NFL fans down under, who will be watching Super Bowl LIV on Monday morning. Yes, because time zones are tricky, the game starts at 9:30 a.m. AEST on Monday, Feb. 3.

Super Bowl 2020 halftime show: Who's performing?

After years of mediocrity (the less said about Maroon 5, the better), the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show looks good. Yes, when the 49ers and Chiefs briefly surrender the Super Bowl 2020 stage, we're getting two tried and true entertainers: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

The pair of latin American pop sensations are a great choice to match Super Bowl 2020's host city: Miami, FL. While Jay-Z's decision to partner his Roc Nation brand with the NFL was widely derided because of the league's treatment of Colin Kaepernick, audiences will benefit from this partnership, as this is the first Super Bowl halftime show since the mogul's agency partnered with the NFL to "lead the league’s endeavors in music and entertainment."