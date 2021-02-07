Super Bowl channel 2021: Where to watch Super Bowl 2021

Knowing the Super Bowl channel is only half of the battle. So now that you know the big game is on CBS, it's time to figure out how you get CBS (if you do). While it's available on most cable TV packages, only some of the best cable TV alternatives have CBS. That doesn't mean you're out of luck when it comes to getting a Super Bowl live stream.

You just need to know where not to go. For example, CBS isn't in the Sling TV channels guide. This is part of the plan, though: Sling TV is more affordable than the rest because it goes light on broadcast networks, which often charge an arm and a leg. But even if you pay for Sling TV, you can still watch the big game live — for free — with our guide, which means all that's left to learn is what time is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl channels in the US

CBS is the primary Super Bowl channel in the U.S., which means cable subscribers will have no trouble watching. If you've cut the cord, you've got a few ways to watch the big game — but you might need more than your existing streaming service.

CBS is available on major popular live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV (one of our picks for the best streaming services. It's also on YouTube TV. You can also watch it on CBS All Access.

As for the services that won't be as helpful, Hulu with Live TV has some CBS channels, but it dropped some local CBS affiliates, so it might not be the best bet. CBS isn't on Sling TV or Philo, either.

Your best bet, if you're already paying for Sling, would be to watch online for free on CBSSports.com. You could also one tune in with one of the best TV antennas. Locast, which streams broadcast channels for free online, is also an option you could try, as it has apps on Android TV, Fire TV, Roku and other streaming devices. It's only covering 48.2% of the U.S. population, so it's not guaranteed.

Super Bowl channels in Canada

TSN, CTV and DAZN are the top Super Bowl channels in Canada.

You can get the CTV channel from your broadcast package, and the Super Bowl 55 will be on TSN Direct — which starts at CA$7.99 per month.

DAZN is CA$20 per month, and brings a lot more sports content. DAZN has streaming apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, Apple TV and Chromecast.

Super Bowl channels in the UK

You have two major ways to watch in the U.K.: BBC and Sky Sports.

The BBC is the best free Super Bowl channel, as it gives you the entire Super Bowl without ads and for free, via the BBC iPlayer. And don't worry, they're giving you the raw feed of the CBS stream as well, including their commentary team. Stuck outside of the UK?

UK residents stuck outside the region can use a VPN, as detailed below, to log in just like they were back home. Sky Sports is available in the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month .

Those on a budget can get Sky Sports from a less complete pass from Now TV . Its daily, weekly and monthly passes range in price from £9.99 to £33.99.

Super Bowl channels in Australia

Foxtel is the primary means of getting ESPN, which is showing the game in Australia. You can watch with the Foxt e l Go app on desktops and mobile devices, the only thing you need is a Foxtel ID.

The Seven Network is the best free Super Bowl channel in Australia, as you can watch Super Bowl 2021 on the 7mate channel both on TV and online.

The premium, paid Kayo Sports channel also carries the game. Its Basic plan costs $25 per month, and its $35 per month Premium plan gives you the option to stream from a second device at the same time. There's a 14-day free trial for you to test it out.

How to watch Super Bowl channels with a VPN

Super Bowl streaming tip:

You might have wanted to be at home for the Super Bowl, but if your streaming service of choice doesn't work it's OK. You can still, watch the Super Bowl channel of your choice, by using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

