Super Bowl 2020 live stream: How to watch around the world

Trying to get your Super Bowl 2020 live stream situation established now, before the big game begins? Well, you're not the only one, as the hype is firmly on now that two decisive wins in the AFC and NFC title games mean the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will square off in Super Bowl LIV.

Interestingly, nobody's really sure about who's gonna win, as the opening Vegas line had the 49ers and Chiefs game as a toss-up. As of this moment, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs are seen as having a very slight edge on Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers.

That edge may be tied to the Chiefs coming from behind in the AFC championship game, when they were down 10-0 to the Titans. The Niners on the other hand, got on top of the Packers, and stayed there — despite Aaron Rodgers' team scoring in the latter half of the game.

Picking a winner may be hard, but when it comes to figuring out how to watch Super Bowl 2020, the answer is thankfully easy. The game is available on a top broadcast network that's available with and without a live streaming service.

When is Super Bowl 2020? Start time The 49ers and Chiefs kick off Super Bowl LIV at around 6:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, February 2. That's 3:30 p.m. Pacific and 11:30 p.m. in the United Kingdom. The big game takes place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Super Bowl airs on Fox in the U.S. In the U.K., viewers can watch the game on BBC One, while CTV covers the Super Bowl in Canada.

How to live stream Super Bowl 2020 anywhere on earth

You don't need to miss the Niners and Chiefs play Super Bowl 2020 just because you’re traveling outside the country. With a virtual private network, aka VPN, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

Cut the cord? How to live stream Super Bowl 2020 without a cable or satellite subscription

Since the 49ers and Chiefs play on Fox, you get plenty of ways to watch Super Bowl 2020. First off, you could use an antenna to directly grab the game from the airwaves. You'll get especially high video quality if you use one of our best TV antenna picks.

Alternatively, multiple live TV steaming services include Fox, and provide more features, including cloud DVR for storing the game Streaming services similarly offer compelling visuals. And in some cases, they're surprisingly affordable.

Here's a look at the services you can sign up with to watch Super Bowl 2020:

Sling: Sling Blue starts at $20 for the first month of service ($30 per month for subsequent months) and includes select Fox affiliates. Check here to make sure Sling includes your local Fox network.

FuboTV: The streaming service built for sports fans costs $55 per month, and includes Fox.

Hulu with Live TV: You get more than just Fox with Hulu's $55 per month live TV streaming option. It's got a cloud-based DVR and Hulu's beloved original shows.

Live stream Super Bowl 2020 in the UK for free

BBC One and Sky Sports both carry Super Bowl 2020 for those in the United Kingdom, where they start at 11:30 p.m. GMT. The game will be called by Mark Chapman, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora.

That means the game can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer, and its apps, as well as the Sky Go app.

Live stream Super Bowl 2020 in Canada

Canadians should remember this from last year's Rams vs Patriots Super Bowl: CTV/TSN is the official Canadian broadcast for Super Bowl 2020. That means you'll stream it on the go with the CTV Go app.

Admittedly, there is an alternative: DAZN (Da Zone) is streaming the big game. Not happy with the service? It's got a 30-day money back option if you're dissatisfied.

Live stream Super Bowl 2020 in Australia for free

The free-to-air Channel 7 network is the place for NFL fans down under, who will be watching the game on Monday morning. Yes, because time zones are tricky, the game starts at 9:30 a.m. AEST on Monday, Feb. 3.

Super Bowl 2020 halftime show: Who's performing?

After years of mediocrity (the less said about Maroon 5, the better), Super Bowl 2020's got a good halftime show. Yes, when the 49ers and Chiefs briefly surrender the Super Bowl 2020 stage, we're getting two tried and true entertainers: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

The pair of latin American pop sensations are a great choice to match Super Bowl 2020's host city: Miami, FL. While Jay-Z's decision to partner his Roc Nation brand with the NFL was widely derided because of the league's treatment of Colin Kaepernick, audiences will benefit from this partnership, as this is the first Super Bowl halftime show since the mogul's agency partnered with the NFL to "lead the league’s endeavors in music and entertainment."