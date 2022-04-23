Sony WH-1000XM5 just leaked in full — here’s your first look

Since launching in August 2020, the Sony WH-1000XM4 have comfortably been the best wireless headphones you can buy. But if anything was going to supersede them, it would be the Sony WH-1000XM5 — and a flurry of new leaks suggests they could be with us soon.

The majority of the information so far comes from German tech site TechnikNews, which published what it claims is an exclusive based on an unnamed “retail source,” complete with supposed renders of the headphones and huge amounts of specs.

And based on this leak at least, the WH-1000XM5 could be set for a major update, with a fresh design, increased battery life and new drivers.

There's plenty to look forward to, then, so here’s everything we know about the Sony WH-1000XM5 so far.

(Image credit: TechnikNews)

While we’ve heard nothing concrete about the WH-1000XM5’s release date, Sony appears to be a creature of habit, with the WH-1000XM3 appearing in August 2018 and the WH-1000XM4 launching two years later in August 2020.

For the WH-1000XM5, therefore, August 2022 feels likely, but given the third generation’s launch coincided with the IFA tech show, it’s possible that Sony could go a little later to compensate, given this year’s expo starts on September 2.

Price is also a mystery at this point, but we’d be surprised if Sony went much higher than the $350 that the WH-1000XM4 headphones launched at two years ago.

Sony WH-1000XM5 design

(Image credit: TechnikNews)

The monster leak from TechnikNews gives us a very good idea of what the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones will look like — assuming the leak is genuine, of course. And while the XM4s were barely distinguishable from the XM3s that preceded them, it looks like Sony may have shaken things up for the XM5s, with a design that’s somewhat reminiscent of the Bose 700.

Based on the renders, the headband will be thinner, to begin with, and there’s also a good chance that it’s made of metal thanks to the FCC label relocating from the band to the ear cup. The arms now appear to be independent from the headband, connecting to the earcups directly, while said earcups look a lot more cushy than previous generations — which suggests a comfortable set of cans that will be good for even longer wear than before.

(Image credit: TechnikNews)

Despite it seemingly being all change in the looks department, it doesn’t appear that Sony is getting any more creative in terms of color schemes, with just black and silvery-white models shown — though it’s entirely possible that more playful options will be around at launch.

Sony WH-1000XM5 features and battery life

(Image credit: TechnikNews)

With each new generation of headphones, you can expect sound quality to improve, and TechnikNews’ retail source says that the headphones will pack a new driver — though no specifics were revealed.

What the source did say is that the headphones will feature a whopping 40 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation (ANC) enabled, which is 10 hours more than you currently get with the XM4s. The headphones will apparently charge via USB-C in three and a half hours, which is 30 minutes longer than required for the current version, but that’s a small price to pay for the promised improvement in stamina.

(Image credit: TechnikNews)

One more interesting tidbit here is that ANC could be massively improved, with the report claiming that the XM5 headphones will feature two processors for noise cancellation rather than the one used currently.

And while there are reportedly still three microphones for voice detection and noise cancellation, the position is said to have changed slightly, which will hopefully make the already-solid ANC even better in the latest version.

Sony WH-1000XM5 outlook

(Image credit: TechnikNews)

Given the WH-1000XM4s are the best headphones you can buy right now, it’s hard to imagine a world in which the WH-1000XM5 cans aren’t another home run for Sony. If the rumors so far are accurate, we can expect a new stylish design pointing at comfortable long-term wear and a 40-hour battery to deliver it; it’s really hard to see Sony going wrong here.

The only possible fly in the ointment is price. But if Sony can deliver the new headphones for the same $350 as previously achieved, then it’s very likely we’ll be hailing the new king of portable audio later this year.