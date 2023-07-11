Sinner vs Safiullin live stream: How to watch Wimbledon quarter-final tennis online for free

Jannik Sinner may start as a heavy favourite against Roman Safiullin in today's Wimbledon quarter-final but the rising star of Italian tennis will be well aware of the challenge his Russian opponent brings as both players seek a first grand slam semi-final. Safiullin has already knocked out seeds Roberto Bautista Agut and Denis Shapovalov, and the world number 93 is relishing his new reputation as the All England Club's giantkiller. Make sure you don't miss the Sinner vs Safiullin live stream today.

Wimbledon is airing for FREE in some countries.

Date: Today (Tuesday, July 11)

Time: Second on Court One (estimated to be around 11:30 a.m. ET / 2.30 p.m. BST)

FREE LIVE STREAMS — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

U.S. — ESPN via SlingTV

Jannik Sinner may only be 21, but the Italian isn't letting age be a barrier to his rise up the ATP rankings. Sinner has reached the last eight at every grand slam, a not insignificant feat for one so young, and breezed through the first week at Wimbledon by dropping a solitary set.

Winning more than 80% of points behind his first serve, Sinner's ground strokes also have serious pop, especially a backhand that he hits with more topspin – and therefore with greater margin for error – than any other player on tour. He has grass court pedigree, too, winning the first two sets against Novak Djokovic at this stage last year, before the Serbian roared back to win in five. Sinner has the weapons, now it's time to put them to good use and make that first grand slam semi-final.

Roman Safiullin has already far exceeded expectations for the Wimbledon fortnight, now he's just got to keep his upsets coming. Safiullin has already picked up a cool $435,000 for reaching the quarter-final – and therefore free tickets to the tournament for life as part of the Last Eight club the All England Club offers to all players who have reached this stage of the tournament – and will again go all out for the win.

A solid baseliner who will look to play aggressive tennis behind his stronger forehand, 25-year-old Safiullin has a puncher's chance in what is the match of his life. Not bad for someone who doesn't even have a clothing sponsor.

Sinner and Safiullin have met just once previously, the Italian emerging victorious in the 2022 ATP Cup Australia 7-6, 6-3. Make sure to catch all the Wimbledon action by tuning into a Sinner vs Safuillin live stream. Scroll down for details.

If you're lucky enough to live in the U.K. then you can look forward to a FREE Sinner vs Safiullin live stream in 2023.

That's because the free-to-air BBC and BBC iPlayer has the rights to the action and will be showing wall-to-wall coverage of Wimbledon 2023.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for a particular Wimbledon live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch Wimbledon on BBC iPlayer, even though they're not in the U.K.

How to watch Sinner vs Safiullin live streams in the US

Tennis fans in the U.S. will want ESPN to catch the Wimbledon live streams, including today's quarter-final round clash featuring Jannik Sinner and Roman Safiullin.

The cable service will have extensive coverage from the All England Lawn Tennis Club on ESPN, ESPN2 and the ESPN Plus streaming service, while ABC will also broadcast some live matches.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Sling TV: The Sling Orange package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN.

Tennis Channel is available on both Sling TV (with the Sport Extra add-on) and Fubo.

Fubo costs $75 per month for 166 channels and includes ESPN and the Tennis Channel. It also offer a 7-day free trial.

Sling TV offers two packages, costing from $40 a month. The Sling Orange option comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN. Sling Blue ($45 a month) has the Tennis Channel if you add Sports Extra for $11/month more. Either way, Sling is currently offering a tempting discount off your first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. Prices start from $75 a month, which includes dozens of sports channels such as ESPN and the Tennis Channel. Better still, new users get a 7-day free trial.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Wimbledon live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch the 2023 Sinner vs Safiullin live streams in the UK

British tennis lovers also have a couple of options to watch the 2023 Wimbledon live streams. For starters, Sinner vs Safiullin, along with the rest of the tournament, will air for FREE on BBC and BBC iPlayer.

There'll be comprehensive coverage every day, with host Clare Balding ably supported by Tim Henman, John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, Pat Cash and other former stars.

BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer will have live action from the tournament from 11 a.m. BST each day, plus there'll be up to 18 courts to choose from on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

As well as airing on BBC, Wimbledon highlights will be shown each night on Discovery Plus and Eurosport. Both BBC and Discovery Plus/Eurosport will show the men's and women's finals.

Going on holiday this week or next? Sign up to ExpressVPN or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the Sinner vs Safiullin live streams in Canada

Canadians can get all the Wimbledon action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. If you've cut the cord, you can currently try out the brand new TSN Plus streaming service for free.

Or you can sign up for TSN or RDS streaming accounts for $19.99 (CAD) a month or $199.90 per year.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch the Sinner vs Safiullin live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the 2023 Wimbledon live streams on Channel Nine, which means the big games such as Sinner vs Safiullin will also air on the on-demand service 9Now.

That's great news wherever you are, because 9Now is available for free if an Australian postcode. Aussies who aren't in the country right now will simply need to sign up to a VPN such as ExpressVPN in order to watch all the action as if they were back home.

However, 9Now won't have every single match — so to watch it all, ad-free and in up to 4K resolution, you'll need a subscription to Stan Sport.

Stan costs a very reasonable $20 AUD per month ($10 for a standard subscription and $10 for the Sport add-on).