Shang-Chi’s Disney Plus release date is Nov. 12 on Disney Plus Day

We've wondered when Shang-Chi would come to Disney Plus, and while everyone had an inkling of an idea, it seems like we were a bit too optimistic. Disney just revealed that Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings will premiere on Disney Plus on November 12 as a part of Disney Plus Day.

"What's Disney Plus Day?" I hear you ask. Well, Disney's gonna have a big-ol celebration of the second anniversary of its streaming service, with multiple debuts — plus a series of sneak previews of upcoming Disney Plus programming.

In addition to Shang-Chi (which we'd thought would debut on Monday, Oct. 18 at the earliest, due to its 45-day theater exclusivity window), another major Disney film will be easier to stream.

That's Jungle Cruise, starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, which was already announced to exit Disney Plus Premier Access on Nov. 12, and be free for all Disney Plus members to watch.

Disney Plus Day will also feature a special that celebrates the Marvel Cinematic Universe on "with an exciting look towards the future." Hopefully they tell us when the MCU Spider-Man movies are coming to Disney Plus.

Also, Disney's Home Alone 'reimagining' Home Sweet Home Alone debuts on Disney Plus for Disney Plus Day. It stars Aisling Bea, Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Pete Holmes and Kenan Thompson.

Frozen fans also get a treat with the arrival of the short-form animation series Olaf Presents. The snowman will spend the show "retelling several classic Disney tales as only he can," according to Disney.

Star Wars fans will get a special about Boba Fett (right in time for The Book of Boba Fett, due the next month). A new short film from Pixar "Ciao Alberto" (with characters from Pixar's Luca), will also debut.

There will even be something from The Simpsons, as well as the first five episodes from season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum.