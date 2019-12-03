Trending

Sennheiser's best noise-cancelling headphones are 50% off for Cyber Week

There are plenty of Cyber Monday deals you can still get this week. Best Buy for one is holding a Cyber Week Sale with significant markdowns on some of the best wireless headphones you can buy.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Headphones on sale for $199.98. Normally, these over-ear headphones retail for $399.95, so that's $200 off and just $10 shy of their all-time low price. 

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless: was $399.98 now $199.98 @ Best Buy
The Momentum 2.0 wireless headphones are a solid choice when you want precision craftsmanship, great sound, and noise cancellation. You can get them now at Best Buy for $200 below retail. View Deal

Even better, these headphones include 3 free months of Tidal so you can stream your favorite high-fidelity music on demand. This is one of the best cheap headphone deals we've seen this season. 

Sennheiser Momentum wireless headphones feature an over-ear-design, Bluetooth technology, and active noise cancellation. They're among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can get. 

Though we didn't review this model, in our first-gen Sennheiser Momentum review, we were impressed by the cans' rich, crystal-clear audio, and attractive, sturdy design, and good active noise-cancelling. We gave them a 4 out of 5 star rating for overall performance.

Headphones deals this good don't last long, so be sure to snag these excellent ear cans now on the cheap. 

