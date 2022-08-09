Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Amazon listing spills specs right before Unpacked

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 launch is tomorrow, but we already have a very good idea what to expect from this flagship foldable phone at the Samsung Unpacked event. And that's thanks to an Amazon listing that has since been taken down.

As reported by GSMArena (opens in new tab), an Amazon Netherlands listing spilled very official looking details on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, including the design, dimensions, screen sizes, multitasking features and S Pen case.

Let's start with the Galaxy Z Fold 4's size. The Amazon listing showed a photo with multiple dimensions, with the foldable measuring 155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8 mm (or 6.1 x 2.64 x x 0.62 inches) when folded (130.1mm or 5.1 inches wide when unfolded). That's shorter than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which makes sense since the front display is supposed to be wider than last year's model.

(Image credit: Amazon Netherlands)

More important, the listed weight of the Z Fold 4 is 263 grams or 9.28 ounces. That's a welcome reduction from the 9.55 ounces on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. So it looks like the Z Fold 4 should be a bit easier to carry.

The front display for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is listed as 6.2 inches, which is the same as last year, but the aspect ratio is 23.1:9 (a bit wider than the Z Fold 3) and the main 7.6-inch display is 21.6:18. Both panels reportedly have a 120Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Amazon Netherlands)

So what can you do with the 7.6-inch display? The deleted Amazon listing shows two windows running side by side along with a taskbar along the bottom of the screen. This presumably lets you toggle between all of your open apps. There was a taskbar on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but it was not enabled by default.

Last but not least is a photo of a case that has a slot for the S Pen on the back. This seems to confirm that there will be no S Pen slot built in for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and backs up previous rumors.

Other Galaxy Z Fold 4 rumors point to an upgraded camera system with a 50MP main camera, more durable design and a faster Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip.

Be sure to check out our Galaxy Z Fold 4 hub for all the latest rumors and leaks, and see our guide on how to watch Samsung Unpacked so you can tune in to all the big announcements.