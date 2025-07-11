The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is here — and I really don’t know if I like it or not

Galaxy Unpacked this week has given us our first official look at the next generation of Samsung foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Now, while both devices are impressive, I have to say that I am unsure how I feel about the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

I will be the first to admit that it took me a while to understand the appeal of foldable phones. For a long time, I thought they were something of a gimmick, but after using the Galaxy Z Fold 5, my opinion shifted. But even though I might have changed my mind regarding many of the best foldable phones, I still have something of an issue with flip-style phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

That said, I like a lot of the changes that Samsung showed off when introducing the Galaxy Z Flip 7. But with everything we've seen about the device, there's still an issue that would prevent from actually buying one.

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Best additions

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

First things first, I really like the new external display for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, especially compared to the one on the current Galaxy Z Flip 6. One of the problems I always had with the older models of Samsung's phone centered around that outer screen and how cluttered it was. And the larger black border that ran along the display and cameras just exacerbated the problem.

Samsung has fixed this on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 by not only making the external display bigger (4.1 inches compared to 3.4 inches on the Z Flip 6) but also making it edge-to-edge. This includes minimizing the size of the bezels, making the screen much nicer to look at.

It isn't just the size of the screen that's improved, as Samsung has introduced a lot more functionality to the outer display thanks to Google Gemini and One UI 8. Being able to access Gemini Live without having to open the phone is a great addition, and something that wasn't possible before. On top of that, users can also access Samsung's Now Bar and Now Brief features from the external display, which certainly makes the phone more practical.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Speaking of One UI 8, we know that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be launched with the update installed. That means that many of the improved features will be in our hands from the get-go, including the push for multitasking thanks to features like Splitscreen. On top of that, we're also finally seeing Samsung DeX support for the foldable range, which is a feature that a lot of us here at Tom's Guide are exctied for.

Finally, Samsung has also increased the size of the battery to 4,300 mAh compared to the 4,000 mAh power pack inside the prior model. That bigger battery comes even as Samsung has made the Z Flip 7 thinner and lighter. It's an addition that's certainly welcome, especially as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is keeping the same 4,400 mAh battery seen in the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

What I still have issues with

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

However, for all the updates and improved hardware, I have lingering concerns about the device. For instance, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 launches with an Exynos 2500 chip instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon silicon like the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite found inside the Galaxy Z Fold 7. In the interest of fairness, I will say that the Exynos is by no means a bad chip, but in comparison to Qualcomm's best silicon, it so often falls short.

There are claims that Samsung's in-house production of the Exynos chips allows for better software optimization and Samsung itself has claimed the 2500 will offer vastly improved performance around AI. However, the chips have historically faltered when it comes to GPU benchmarks and gaming. Hopefully, the Z Flip 7 won't fall too far behind some of the other best phones, but we'll have to wait until we can test it ourselves.

Another problem I have is that, while the battery has seen some improvement, the same can't be said for the Z Flip 7's cameras. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 comes with the same 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP selfie camera seen on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. It's not the worst layout in the world, and the Flex Window support certainly adds a bit of usability. However, it's not the kind of upgrade I would expect if Samsung wants me to shell out more than $1,000 for the phone.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

On top of that, while the outer screen has been improved, I still worry about what you can actually do with it. For instance, using third-party apps like YouTube will likely still be overly complicated. For reference, on the other Samsung Flip phones, users need to download the Good Lock app from the Google Play Store, then enable a launcher widget.

Personally, I think the new screen lends itself to videos and reels, especially with the ability to set it to tent mode. Sure, it might not be perfect for movies, but for things like Instagram reels and TikTok, I think it could be perfect. As such, I am bemused at how complicated it is to access, especially as this isn't the case with the Z Fold range.

On top of that, I also find the inner screen to be a bit too thin, especially compared to other phones. This isn't a problem that's exclusive to the Galaxy Z Flip 7 — it's been a problem I've had with the flip phone design for a while. However, in the interest of fairness, I'll hold off judgment on the inner display until I have a chance to try it myself.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 outlook

Still, I am optimistic about the next generation of Samsung devices, and I am curious to see if both the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 a place as some of the best foldable phones. Let me know what you think, are you planning to grab the Galaxy Z Flip 7 or is it one to miss?

For more information on all the new features and hardware announced during Samsung’s event, check out our Galaxy Unpacked Live Blog, which we updated with each new release as we saw it. You can also see our initial hands-on reviews of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7.