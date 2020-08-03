Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition design just leaked — here's your best look yet

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G leaks have been less frequent than, say, those concerning the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, but a new render has provided a glimpse at what the 'Lite' variant of Samsung's flagship smartphone will look like.

Brought to us by leaker Evan Blass (via SamMobile), this image of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G depicts a simpler take on the Samsung Galaxy S20, complete with an Infinity-O display. However, unlike the regular S20, the S20 FE appears to sport chunkier bezels all around and especially at the bottom.

(Image credit: Evan Blass via SamMobile)

There's not much else to the image, but it does confirm that a more affordable entry point to the S20's features is coming soon.

Although the original Samsung Galaxy S20 (and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra) remains one of the best Android phones around, it costs $999 at minimum to buy the flagship handset. The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition should cost several hundred dollars less, making it more accessible for consumers.

Better yet, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, which is the same chip inside the regular Galaxy S20. You can also expect a 120Hz refresh rate, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, along with a microSD card slot to expand that capacity further.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G release incoming?

As mentioned before, the Galaxy S20 FE hasn't been leaked as much as the company's other devices expected to debut this week at Samsung Unpacked on August 5. Still, it could come alongside some new phones, a tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

In terms of when you can expect the phone, South Korean outlet The Elec reported that it should begin shipping in October. However, that likely only refers to Samsung's domestic market, and it's quite possible the company's release strategy may differ for other parts of the world. Stay tuned.