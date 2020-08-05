Samsung Unpacked live stream: How to watch Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds live and more

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 What: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020

Time: 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT/4 p.m. CET

Where to watch: Samsung.com and Samsung's YouTube channel

After months of speculation — and lots and lots of leaks — Samsung is finally unv Galaxy Note 20 along with four other devices.

Samsung has said that it will be showing off five new products tomorrow at its Galaxy Unpacked event August 5 at 10 am ET, which should include not only the Galaxy Note 20 but the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Tab S7.

That's a lot of hardware for one event, but we'll be here to cover it all with our Galaxy Unpacked live blog and product announcements as they happen. Here’s how to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 5 event and what to expect from each new product.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2020 will be streaming live today, August 5 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT/ 4 p.m. CET. Samsung says it plans to broadcast Unpacked on Samsung Newsroom as well as Samsung’s website.

In addition, we would expect the event to stream from Samsung’s YouTube channel. We will embed the livestream right here on Tom's Guide as soon as it becomes available.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 products

While the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are expected to steal the show, Samsung is also reportedly announcing the Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable phone. You can also expect the Galaxy Watch 3 to launch and the Galaxy Buds Live (aka Bean) wireless earbuds. Last but not least, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet will do its best to upstage the iPad Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

(Image credit: Samsung)

Everyone's favorite Android phablet is back with two new phones in the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will garner most of the attention, with a huge 6.9-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 108MP camera with 50x zoom and an S Pen that's rumored to offer a very swift 9ms response rate.

The regular Galaxy Note 20 is no slouch, though, as it should feature the same fast Snapdragon 865 processor, an upgrade triple-camera setup and a bigger battery. Plus, both Galaxy Note 20 phones should offer 5G and are rumored to support Xbox Game Pass for streaming Xbox games over the cloud. In fact, we just learned that three months of Xbox Game Pass could be free with purchase.

But of the two handsets, the Note 20 Ultra looks like it has the best chance of making our best phones list.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

If at first you don't succeed...The Galaxy Z Fold 2 looks like it will be a much improved foldable phone over the original, with a larger outer display, more durable Ultra Thin Glass and a hinge with less of a gap. You can also expect a faster Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and a larger 7.7-inch internal screen with a punch hole instead of a big ugly notch.

A bunch of detailed images for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 just leaked ahead of launch if you want to take a closer look.

Just prior to the Unpacked event, Samsung announced the release of another foldable device, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. This is a 5G version of the flip phone Samsung released earlier this year. The $1,449 phone goes on sale August 7, and Samsung might mention the Galaxy Z Flip 5G during Unpacked.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Based on leaks, Samsung is going back to the popular physical rotating bezel for the Galaxy Watch 3. And there are plenty of other upgrades in store. There are reportedly two sizes in 41mm and 45mm with larger displays at 1.3 inches and 1.5 inches, respectively.

The Galaxy Watch 3 should also offer an ECG sensor and a photo plenthysmography (PPG) sensor, which should allow for blood oxygen monitoring. There's also rumors that the Watch 3 could read your blood pressure. Other leaks tip post-run coaching and analysis and better sleep and stress monitoring. Add it all up and this could be one of the best smartwatches around.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

(Image credit: Max Weinbach)

Samsung's bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live are looking to give the AirPods Pro a run for their money. Vying to be one of the best wireless earbuds yet, the Galaxy Buds Live should offer active noise cancelling for a very appealing price. In fact, one leak has Samsung releasing these buds for just $169, which would be well below the $249 retail price for the AirPods Pro ($234 on sale).

The Galaxy Buds should fit snugly and comfortably in your ears, thanks to included wingtips, and they are said to come in three colors: white, black and copper.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

We're still waiting for an Android tablet to truly challenge the iPad Pro for best tablet, and the Galaxy Tab S7 looks like it should be a formidable foe. We hear that the Galaxy Tab S7 will offer an 11 inch OLED display and the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus will bump that up to 12.4 inches.

You can also expect a powerful Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, new S Pen features and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for at least one of the models. And, unlike the iPad Pro, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus should both offer 5G connectivity. We'd like to see a better keyboard and touchpad combo this time around, but we'll have to wait and see.