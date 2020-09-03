Raptors vs Celtics live stream: How to watch Game 3 of the NBA playoffs online

Raptors vs Celtics game 3 start time, channel Raptors vs Celtics game 3 starts at 6:30 p.m. ET today (Thursday, Sept. 3) on TNT. The NBA playoffs are airing on TNT, ESPN and ABC, full schedule below.

We may stop calling it an upset if the Raptors vs Celtics live stream of game 3 falls like the last two have. Yes, now that Boston currently has a 2-0 lead in this NBA playoffs semifinal series, and Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker appear to combine to push Toronto away from a repeat.

This matchup between the No. 2 Raptors and the No. 3 Celtics has seen Tatum set records left and right, including his 34-point career high in game 2 (which was also one of the highest scoring post-season games for a 22-year-old Celtics player, tied with Jaylen Brown and behind only Tom Heisohn). And there are no signs that he's going to stop any time soon.

Meanwhile, it was Walker who put Gang Green over the top, nailing two clutch shots that won game 2 for Boston. And it's great to see Walker making the most of this, his first trip to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

So, can Toronto find a cure for this 1-2 combination? Well, even if they did, Marcus Smart's been on FIRE from behind the three-point arc, so the Raptors have three puzzles they need to solve, or risk falling behind 3-0.

How to avoid Raptors vs Celtics blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Raptors vs Celtics live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Raptors vs Celtics live streams in the US

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch Raptors vs Celtics on Sling TV, and other NBA playoffs games on sports fan favorite fuboTV (which doesn't have TNT).

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30. Other NBA 2020 Playoffs games will be on ABC, so pick Fubo for access to the broadcast channel (Sling doesn't have ABC).

Sling TV : You can get both TNT and ESPN in the Sling Orange package. The more than 30 channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and TNT.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It doesn't have TNT, which you'll want for this series, but it's got the two other big channels NBA playoffs channels, ESPN and ABC. And there's a 7-day free trial to test it out.View Deal

Raptors vs Celtics live streams in the UK

It could be worse, but it's not good: British basketball fans will stay up late for today's Raptors vs Celtics live stream, which begins at 11:30 p.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Raptors vs Celtics live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada will get the Raptors vs Celtics game 3 live stream on TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. Specifically, the game is on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Raptors vs Celtics series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Celtics 112, Raptors 94

Celtics 112, Raptors 94 Game 2: Celtics 102, Raptors 99

Celtics 102, Raptors 99 Game 3: Thu., Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Thu., Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m., TNT Game 4: Sat., Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Sat., Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m., TNT *Game 5: TBD

TBD *Game 6: TBD

TBD *Game 7: TBD

* = if necessary