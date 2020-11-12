PS5 is on sale now — here’s how to buy one

The time has finally come. The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are officially available today (Nov. 12). Unfortunately, most retailers remain sold out of both versions of Sony’s next-generation console.

When one or both of the PS5 consoles come in stock, the systems are gone in the blink of an eye. So your best options seemingly are to snag one as soon as you find it or to hit up Facebook Marketplace or eBay, if you can find a seller that isn't charging an outrageous price.

If you're lucky, however, and remain vigilant, you can get a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for their suggested retail prices of $499.99 and $399.99, respectively.

Sony has previously confirmed that the PS5 will only be available online via select retailers due to concerns about COVID-19. If you already locked in a pre-order and need to pick your system up you'll still be able to, but don't expect to be able to go out anywhere and grab a PS5 without already having an order in.

Currently, your best bet when it comes to snagging a PlayStation 5 is to check out Walmart's online storefront at four points throughout today. Starting at 12 p.m. EST, then again at 3 p.m., 6 p.m., and 9 p.m., you'll have several chances to snag one of the new consoles, which will be available in very limited quantities. As previously stated, there will be no PS5s available in-store at Walmart.

Similarly, Target has also indicated that it will have PS5s in stock. You can only get one if you order online and pick up in-store, however. For those uncomfortable with braving the retail world to pick up their system while risking catching COVID-19, Walmart will be the safer bet, but you will have to wait for your console to ship to your home. There is no current restock time available for Target, but it's likely the system could go live immediately.

GameStop previously confirmed it will have a limited number of consoles available online, but did not share any information about when that might be. The system will be available as part of several bundles. GameStop put the Xbox Series X up at midnight EST in the past, so that's likely to happen gain. If you miss out, you can always go to GameStop on Black Friday, when stores open at 7 a.m. ET, to try your luck. All stores are guaranteed to have at least two systems on-hand.

Best Buy has not confirmed it will have any units for launch, but the store has stated that it will restock PS5s online as soon as any are actually available. You won’t find any PS5s in Best Buy’s brick-and-mortar outlets until the new year, so restrict your shopping to online.

Amazon has not indicated any such restocking plans, nor has it stated it will be offering specific windows to let buyers lock orders in. This may be a more difficult retailer to crack, but it’s possible Amazon may have additional stock at some point.

In addition to refreshing retailer websites, you can check a variety of online channels to see when units might have appeared. For those who utilize Twitter, @Wario64 is a great resource. This Twitter user likes to update users on the latest deals, restocks, and in-stock alerts just as soon as they happen.

You can also make it a habit of checking Slickdeals , the online collection of deals that run the gamut from household appliances to gaming consoles like the PS5. The website has a few specific forum threads for everything PS5 that users continue to update. If you follow the thread, head to the last page and keep refreshing to keep up with all the latest news.

It's also a good idea to check a few of the subscription-based wholesaler retailers like Sam's Club, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Costco. You do need a paid membership to shop at these retailers, but that means reduced competition to snag a unit there. You may need to pay extra for a bundle, but it's worth checking out these locations either way. Currently, there are no online listings for these retailers to check, but it may be worth heading to each brick-and-mortar store to try your luck at this point.

It's been a fairly difficult process during this console generation to lock in any sort of next-gen purchase. If you don't get your console today as a last-ditch effort, don't worry. As we near the holidays, it's highly likely there will be additional PS5s available for purchase at some point as Sony catches up with those looking to buy PS5s.