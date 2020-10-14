Best Prime Day deals day 2: $114 AirPods, $18 Echo Dot, $199 Roomba and more

Prime Day part deux is well underway and we're spotting an incredible amount of Prime Day sales on everything from OLED TVs to holiday gifts under $50. The entire Tom's Guide team has been working around the clock to bring you the best Prime Day deals still available.

Our favorite Prime Day deals on Wednesday include $1,000 off a Sony OLED TV, 45% off a Keurig coffee maker, and plenty of cheap Wi-Fi routers for your home office. Many of yesterday's epic deals are also still available, like those killer AirPod deals and those cheap Fire TV deals.

If you're not looking for tech, day two of Amazon's big event is also bringing in an influx of home deals. This includes discounts on mattresses, kitchenware, and vacuums.

What other types of Prime Day deals can you get today? Here are the best Prime Day deals available right now. Remember, you must be a Prime member to shop Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free 30-day Prime member trial.

Best overall Prime Day deals

Echo Dot: was $49 now $18 @ Amazon

McAfee Total Protection: was $89.99 now $16.99 @Amazon

Norton 360 Deluxe: was $89.99 now $19.99 @Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick+: was $49 now $37

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199

Google Pixel 4XL unlocked: was $899 now $549 @ Amazon

Galaxy Note 20 5G unlocked: was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

MacBook Air: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: was $1,199 now $899 @ Amazon

Blink Mini Indoor Camera: was $34 now $24

Echo Show 5 w/ Blink Mini Cam: was $124 now $49

Fire HD 10 tablet: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

Acer Aspire 1: was $499 now $399

Amazon gift cards: buy $40, get $10 free @ Amazon

LG CX 55" 4K OLED TV: up to $503 off all models

Sony WF-1000xM3: was $230 now $178 @ Amazon

Best Prime Day TV deals

Insignia 32" Fire TV: was $169 now $109 @ Amazon

Toshiba 32" 720p Fire TV: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon

TCL 40" Roku Smart TV: was $299 no $198 @ Amazon

Hisense 55" 4K Android TV: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

Sony 55" X750H 4K TV: was $799 now $569 @ Amazon

Sony 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,498 now $1,298 @ Amazon

LG CX 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,596 @ Amazon

Samsung 82" 4K QLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon

Best Prime Day laptop deals

RCA Galileo Pro 2-in-1: was $299 now $119

HP Chromebook 11: was $287 now $245 @ Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad 2020: was $318 now $250

Acer Aspire 1: was $499 now $399

Surface Pro 7: was $899 now $774 @ Amazon

MacBook Air: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

MacBook Air 2020 (512GB): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon

MacBook Pro 13.3" (2020): was $1,799 now $1,699 @ Amazon

Razer Blade Stealth 13: was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Amazon

MSI GS75 Stealth: was $2,099 now $1,999 @ Amazon

Razer Blade 15 Base: Was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon

Dell G3 15 3500 gaming laptops: was $872 now $742 @ Amazon

Best Prime Day Amazon deals

Fire HD 10 tablet: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

Amazon Music Unlimited (4 months): was $29 now $1

Echo Auto: was $49 now $19

Blink Mini Indoor Camera: was $34 now $24

Echo Show 5 w/ Blink Mini Cam: was $124 now $49

Toshiba 32" 720p Fire TV: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $79

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: was $110 now $75

Whole Foods: spend $10, get $10 credit

Best Prime Day furniture deals

Desk lamps: deals from $11

L-Shaped Computer Desk: was $145 now $139

Leather executive chairs: up to 30% off

Upholstered Folding Futon Bed: was $339 now $292

Best Prime Day gaming deals

Super Mario Party: was $59 now $39

Mortal Kombat 11: was $59 now $19

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $49

Logitech G604 Gaming Mouse: was $99 now $85

Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse: was $99 now $59

Nintendo Switch games: up to $15 off

PS4 accessories: up to 50% off

PS4 2TB Seagate Game Drive: was $110 now $65 @ Amazon

Ring Fit Adventure: $79 @ Amazon

Nintendo Switch: $299 @ Amazon

Turtle Beach Recon 200: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition: was $99.99 now $47.49 at Amazon

Acer XB270H: was $499 now $389 @ Amazon

Alienware AW3420DW: was $1,119 now $849 @ Amazon

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,249 now $1,099

Best Prime Day toy deals

Hasbro Marvel Avengers: up to 30% off action figures

Lego sets: up to 30% off

Crayola Ultra Clean Washable Markers: was $18 now $11

Fisher-Price STEAM Toys: up to 40% off

Best Prime Day headphone deals

Sony WHXB900N Headphones: Was $248 now $123@ Amazon

Galaxy Buds: was $129 now $109 @ Amazon

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $114 @ Amazon

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon

Bose 700: was $399 now $379 @ Amazon

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $174 @ Amazon

Bose QC 35 II Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

Sony WH1000XM4: was $373 now $298 @ Amazon

Sony WF-1000xM3: was $230 now $178 @ Amazon

Best Prime Day home and kitchen deals

Weighted blankets: deals from $15

Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL: was $269 now $149 @ Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692: was $319 now $199 @ Amazon

Rubbermaid 24-Piece Storage Set: was $39 now $27

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker: was $99 now $79

Anova Sous Vide: was $199 now $139

Ninja Foodi: was $184 now $169

AeroGardens Harvest: was $150 now $90 @ Amazon

Best Prime Day fitness deals

Finer Form Multi-Functional Bench: was $289 now $149

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

Apple Watch 6: was $399 now $384 @ Amazon

Garmin Fenix 5X: was $799 now $399 @ Amazon

Addsfit MAX Massage Gun: Was $159 now $99.99 @ Amazon

Addsfit MINI Massage Gun: Was $9 9 now $69.99 @ Amazon

Best Prime Day mattress deals

Casper Sleep Element: deals from $316

Lucid Hybrid Mattresses: 15% off all mattresses

Best Prime Day apparel deals

J.Crew: up to 30% off men's and women's apparel

Lucky Brand: up to 55% off apparel

Timberland accessories: up to 40% off

American Apparel: up to 50% off select styles

Best Prime Day streaming deals

Roku Express HD: was $30 now $21 @ Amazon

Roku Premiere 4K: was $39 now $27 @ Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick+: was $49 now $37 @ Amazon

Best Prime Day freebies

Amazon gift cards: buy $40, get $10 free @ Amazon

Whole Foods: spend $10, get $10 credit

Amazon small biz: spend $10, get $10

Amazon Books: spend $10, get $10

Amazon Go: spend $10, get $10

Amazon Fresh: spend $10, get $10

Prime Video: watch a video, get a $5 credit

Kindle: spend $20 on eBooks, get $5 eBook credit

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature: get $100 gift card

Best Prime Day coupons

Weighted Blankets: 20% off for Prime members

Home & kitchen: up to 70% off for Prime members

Workout tops for women: up to 40% off for Prime members

Grocery items: up to 50% off for Prime members

The official Amazon Prime Day date is October 13 and October 14. The event was delayed from July due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's expected that Prime Day will immediately lead into Black Friday sales once this event is completed.

Tips for finding the best Prime Day deals

Price Check Everything: Our number one rule when shopping on Prime Day is to price check what you're about to buy. Price checking on Prime Day is quite easy. We're big fans of CamelCamelCamel, a website that price checks millions of items sold on Amazon. The website tracks price lows, so if the item you're looking at was cheaper in March, you'll be able to see the price difference. There's even a Chrome extension called Camelizer, which you can install and click on anytime you want to look at the price history of a product.

Keep in mind that there might be some items CamelCamelCamel doesn't track. In those instances, we use Shopbrain or Shopsavvy. They won't tell you the price history of an item, but they'll tell you if a competing retailer offers a better price.

Don't Limit Yourself to Amazon: That leads us to our second point: Prime Day is a faux retail holiday designed to promote Amazon devices and services. However, just like you wouldn't buy your entire wardrobe from one designer, you shouldn't do all of your Prime Day shopping at Amazon. Walmart, Target, and Best Buy are just a handful of competitors planning "Prime Day" sales of their own.

And based on what we saw from these retailers last year, we expect them to once again offer very competitive sales throughout the duration of Prime Day. Bottom line: Amazon doesn't always offer the best prices.

Take Advantage of Free Credits: Amazon really wants you to spend money on Prime Day. However, if there aren't any items you want to buy or if you're just really trying to stick to your budget, there are some pretty amazing Prime Day deals you can get right now. We like these deals because after spending $10, you'll get a $10 Amazon credit in exchange.

Don't Buy New Gadgets...Yet: Amazon released a multitude of new gadgets a few days ago, including a new Amazon Echo and new Echo Dot. However, not all of them will be released in time for Prime Day. So be wary when you see deals on Amazon's new devices. Plus, with Black Friday right around the corner, there's a very high probability they'll be cheaper in just a few weeks time. In fact, Black Friday prices — especially on Amazon devices — are typically $20 to $100 cheaper than Prime Day prices.

The same holds true for Apple's new devices. While the Apple Watch SE and iPad 2020 are already on sale, chances are high they'll be cheaper on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Don't Buy Junk: The pandemic completely changed how we shop. Clorox Wipes, for instance, were more popular than swimsuits this past summer. Meanwhile, Lysol Spray is still high in demand and near impossible to find online. That means Amazon and a lot of its 3rd party sellers are sitting on a stockpile of unsold items. As a result, this Prime Day you can expect to see a fire sale on a range of off-season items and apparel. Sure, prices will be low, but if you survived the past few months without it, chances are you don't really need it.

Watch Out for Shady Reviews: In addition to fake deals, shoppers should always keep an eye out for fake reviews. Although Amazon has removed many bogus reviews from its website, there are so many that it's become near-impossible for Amazon to keep up. That's why we're fans of Fakespot. The site's engine can analyze the quality of reviews on any Amazon page and churn out a letter grade indicating whether the product has mostly fake or real reviews. ReviewMeta is a similar site that looks for suspicious terminology or repeated phrases in reviews before offering a failing or passing grade.

What is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Amazon Prime Day originally started in July of 2015 as a way to celebrate Amazon's 20th anniversary. For 24 hours, Amazon slashed the price of hundreds of items on its site. The sales were exclusively for Prime members only. The event was a hit and since 2015 Amazon Prime Day has grown into a massive Black Friday like event.

Prime Day deals include discounts on everything from the Echo Dot to Nike sneakers. It's become a massive juggernaut for Amazon and although Amazon Prime Day will occur later than usual this year, we predict it'll be just as strong as previous years.

Where is Prime Day celebrated?

The first Amazon Prime Day was celebrated in 9 countries including the U.S., UK, Spain, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Canada, and Austria. Amazon Prime Day has since expanded in popularity. Last year, Prime deals were held in 18 countries including the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, Austria, France, China, Canada, Belgium, and Australia.

In 2017, Amazon also expanded Prime Day's duration. It went from a 24-hour event to one that lasted for 30 hours. In 2018, Amazon expanded the holiday to 36 hours and in 2019 it lasted a full 48 hours.