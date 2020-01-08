Our favorite Sony noise cancelling headphones are back on sale for $239

Investing in a pair of noise-cancelling headphones can add serenity to your listening experience. If you're in the market for a new pair of 'phones, our favorite noise cancelling headphones are back on sale for an excellent price.

For a limited time, you can score the Sony WH-1000XM3s for $239.99 from Rakuten via coupon "ALT15". That's $109 off their list price and the second lowest price we've ever seen for these headphones. It's also one the best headphone deals you can get right now.

Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $349 now $239 @ Rakuten

Act fast! You can score the Editor's Choice Sony WH-1000XM3s for $239.99 at Rakuten via coupon "ALT15". That's the second lowest price we've ever seen for these headphones. They offer signature Sony sound, industry leading noise-cancellation, and 30 hours of battery life.View Deal

The Sony WH-1000XM3s are the industry's best headphones. They feature 40mm drivers, a cozy design, and provide up to 30 hours of listening per charge.

In our Sony WH-1000XM3 review, we loved their class-leading sound, stellar noise cancellation, and excellent battery life. The headphones earned a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and got our Editor's Choice award for their excellent noise-cancelling tech.

During our tests, the headphones' noise-cancelling tech managed to silence much of the noise found in a bustling street in midtown New York City. From police sirens to street construction, our music came in loud and clear with Sony's headphones. Thanks to their dynamic soundstage, highlighted by Sony's signature bass profile, these headphones have a leg up on the Bose QC35 IIs.

The WH-1000MX3's are perfect for your everyday commute and a particularly good deal at this price. Just keep in mind that this deal ends January 8 at 11:59pm ET.