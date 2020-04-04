OnePlus 8 Pro leaked benchmarks beat Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to be the most powerful Android phone yet, beating even the mighty Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra according to newly discovered benchmarks.

A post on Slashleaks by user SUNILPANCHOLI shows a screenshot (included below) from the Geekbench Browser , the site where you can check results from the Geekbench 5 benchmark for smartphones. Although the device isn't callled the OnePlus 8 I the benchmark, the presence of 12GB RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU make us think this is likely the top-tier OnePlus 8 Pro model.

(Image credit: Slashleaks)

Compared to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which scores 805 and 3,076 in the single core and multi-core tests respectively, according to our own tests (809 and 2699 on Geekbench's own leaderboard ), the OnePlus 8 Pro does far better.

One reason for this significant performance increase, despite the two phones using the same processor and an identical amount of RAM, could be the use of DDR5 RAM instead of the more common DDR4 standard, which was explained in a recent forum post by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau .

Of course, these results still don't match up to Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, found in the iPhone 11 series. Since iPhones tend to use far less RAM (3-4GB) than their Android competitors, the processor does all of the heavy lifting instead. That said, the multi-core score of the OnePlus 8 Pro is less than 100 points away from that of the iPhone 11 Pro , which is an achievement even if its single-core result is still far worse.

We'll find out for sure what the OnePlus 8 series is all about at its launch event on April 14 . As well as the strong performance, the OnePlus 8 will feature 5G compatibility and a 120Hz display, as confirmed by the company.

We're also anticipating a quad-camera setup on the back, 30W wired and wireless charging, and the company's first IP86 water/dust resistance rating.