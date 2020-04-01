OnePlus 8 specs just leaked by company CEO

We're going to see the OnePlus 8 launch in just under two weeks. But that hasn't stopped the company's own CEO from revealing some of the key specs himself as a teaser.

Pete Lau wrote a post on the OnePlus forums to talk about the OnePlus 8's memory, processing and 5G technology to fans there. But you don't need to be a OnePlus disciple to appreciate the tech that's going into this phone.

First, the Snapdragon 865 CPU. We were anticipating this exact chip to make an appearance in the OnePlus 8 since this processor is powering all the big Android phones for 2020, including the Samsung Galaxy S20.

The Snapdragon 865 boasts three improvements compared to its predecessor: 25% better CPU performance, 25% better GPU rendering times and 25% greater energy efficiency. The 865 chip is also what gives 5G compatibility for the whole OnePlus 8 lineup.

For RAM, Lau announced that the OnePlus 8 series will use LPDDR5 modules, which transfer data at twice the speed as the normal LPDDR4 RAM you find in most modern smartphones while being 45% more power efficient. OnePlus is focussing on fast storage memory speeds too, upgrading the widely used UFS 3.0 standard with "Turbo Write" and "Host Performance Booster" to improve retrieval of both recently stored memory and older memory.

While not explained in detail, Lau also promised software optimizations would be coming to the OnePlus 8, likely referring to improvements to OxygenOS, the OnePlus version of Android 10.

OnePlus has announced that its launch event will take place on April 14 , broadcast live on its website and YouTube channel. Other than the information given by Lau in his forum post, we've also got a 120Hz display to look forward to (at least on one of the model), as well as rumors of a few big company firsts on the OnePlus 8 Pro, like a quad-camera array, an IP68 rating and 30W wireless charging.