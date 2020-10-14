Now hear this! Bose wireless headphones are £82 off for Prime Day

If you’re after a set of wireless headphones this Prime Day, then you know you can depend on Bose. Established over 50 years ago, the company has a strong and well deserved reputation for both fine design and audio fidelity.

While they’re not the newest headphones on the block, the Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II still offer rich, well balanced sound. At £118, they’re definitely worth a look, given that’s 41% off their usual £199 selling price.

A little older than the legendary Bose QuietComfort II headphones, the SoundLink wireless headphones still offer excellent sound quality and a stylish look. At 41% off their usual price, they're definitely worth a look.

Originally released in 2015, the SoundLink headphones now play second fiddle to the company’s Quiet Comfort II range — especially as they don’t have more modern features like aptX or active noise cancellation.

Instead of the latter, Bose promises noise isolation, and you may be surprised by just how much of the world these headphones can block out.

The headphones deliver 15 hours’ worth of battery life as well as a built-in microphone for voice and video calls. They ship with a carry case, and you get your choice of either black with blue trim or white with gold cups. Both look pretty stylish to us. At £118, this is an affordable way of getting excellent portable sound quality — it’s telling that the cheapest used price on Amazon is £29 more expensive.

