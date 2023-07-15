New Zealand vs South Africa live stream: How to watch Rugby Championship online and on TV for free

Fresh from comfortable, bludgeoning wins in the opening round of the Rugby Championship 2023, New Zealand and South Africa meet in what promises to be one of the defining fixtures of this season's tournament. It's the world number threes against the number fours in arguably rugby union's fiercest rivalry, and with a World Cup on the horizon. The New Zealand vs South Africa live stream is not to be missed, so read on and we'll show you how to watch New Zealand vs South Africa from anywhere with a VPN.

New Zealand vs South Africa live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Saturday, July 15

• Venue: Mt. Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand

• Time: 8:05 a.m. BST / 9:05 a.m. SAST / 7:05 p.m. NZST / 03:05 EDT / 0:05 a.m. PDT / 5:05 p.m. AEST

• AUS — Stan Sport (FREE TRIAL)

• U.S. — FloRugby in the US

• U.K. —Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

New Zealand were back to something approaching their best in last weekend's 41-12 mauling of Argentina in the opening round of fixtures in the Rugby Championship 2023.

The All Blacks managed to quieten a febrile Mendoza crowd in their first appearance in the city last weekend thanks to captain Sam Cane's typically superb leadership and a fine all-round performance from versatile back Jordie Barrett who tackled everything that moved and repeatedly broke the opposition defence to score a well-worked try. Richie Mo'unga seems likely to start at fly-half as Ian Foster seeks to find his best half-back balance ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

South Africa, meanwhile, began their own Rugby Championship campaign with a similarly resounding 43-12 demolition of Australia last weekend. The defending world champions continue to highlight both the strength of their pack and depth of squad.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber has promised to rotate most of players to avoid burnout in what will be a busy year, with as few as five starters against the Wallabies also expected to get the nod as they travel to New Zealand.

Away from the All Blacks' spiritual home of Eden Park, the Springboks know a victory will go a long way to securing a first Rugby Championship trophy lift in four attempts and, with world rugby player of the year Pieter-Steph du Toit around, they may do just that.

You will not want to miss the New Zealand vs South Africa Rugby Championship 2023 live stream, and we’ve got all the details you need to watch from anywhere just below.

How to watch a New Zealand vs South Africa live stream in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia are in for a treat, as they can watch the whole Rugby Championship, including New Zealand vs South Africa, on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Fans Down Under can also watch every Wallabies match, plus the final for free via live streams on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

Travelling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa live streams from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch New Zealand vs South Africa in the Rugby Championship 2023 live stream in your home country and with your favourite pundits and commentators, but what if you're not there when the fight is on? With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a New Zealand service, you'd select New Zealand from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Stan Sports or another service and watch the tournament.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa in the Rugby Championships 2023 live stream in New Zealand for FREE

Kiwis can access the Rugby Championship 2023 live streams, including New Zealand vs South Africa, via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

It comes with a 7-day free trial if you sign up now.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the New Zealand vs South Africa live streams in the US

Great news for oval-ball fans in the US. Rugby fans can watch every game of the 2023 Rugby Championship, including New Zealand vs South Africa, on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby in the US.

A monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150.

Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you already use FloRugby but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Rugby Championship 2023 live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa live stream in the UK

Sky Sports is your destination to watch New Zealand vs South Africa live stream in the Rugby Championship 2023 online. The tournament will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, depending on the fixture, so make sure you sign up today.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a 2023 Rugby Championship live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.