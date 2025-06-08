How to watch French Open men's final on 9Now (it's free)

You can watch the 2025 French Open men's final live on 9Now, streaming for free on June 8.. The free stream includes English commentary and every serve as Alcaraz vs Sinner grips tennis fans at Roland-Garros and around the world.

The Australian platform will stream every serve, ace and rally live from Paris including today's epic men's final. But how can you watch the French Open free from anywhere? Can you get the free 9Now stream in the U.S., U.K. and Canada too? And what phones is the app available on?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch French Open free on 9Now...

How to watch the French Open free on 9Now

9Network has teamed up with 9Now to broadcast the French Open final for free.

You don't need a any subscription to watch Alcaraz vs Sinner live.

New to 9Now? Register for a free account or download the app on your mobile device.

We signed up to check it out and it works perfectly. The quality is good, and worthy of one of the tennis season's biggest matches.

How to watch French Open men's final on 9Now from anywhere

9Now is only broadcasting the Sinner-Alcaraz French Open for free in Australia.

Tennis lovers traveling or working outside Australia will need to use a VPN to access 9Now's free French Open stream in the U.S.A, U.K. and Canada.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch French Open on 9Now.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the free French Open stream on 9Now, choose 'Australia' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now, sign in, and watch the French Open tennis on 9Now for free.

What will 9Now's coverage include? Analysis? Highlights?

9Now's "Wide World of Sports" is covering Roland Garros 2025 live from Paris, including today's Alcaraz vs Sinner men's singles final.

Prime-time coverage will be "live and free on the 9Network, with every match live and on demand with two courts in 4K on Stan Sport."

Live play commences today at 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST / 9 p.m. AEST, accompanied by expert analysis from an "all-star team" including Todd Woodbridge and Jelena Dokic. They'll be joined in the studio by Thanasi Kokkinakis, and commentar Brenton Speed.

Expect daily highlights and in-depth insight into the playing conditions in Paris.

Which devices can I watch the French Open final on 9Now with?

You can use 9Now to watch the French Open final on a range of devices:

Android phones and tablets (Android OS 5 and newer)

Apple iPhones and iPads (iOS 12 or later)

Chrome (latest two versions)

Firefox (latest two versions)

Safari (latest two versions)

Mozilla (latest two versions)

Apple TV (including Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD)

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Chromecast (including Chromecast with Google TV)

LG Smart TV (webOS 4 or higher)

Foxtel iQ

Freeview

Fetch TV (Gen 3 or newer)

Roku (including Roku 2, Roku 3, Roku Express, Roku Express+, Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere+ , Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Streaming Stick+ and Roku Streambar)

Hisense TV

Mobile apps - download the 9Now app on your phone or tablet (iOS/Android).

Is 9Now the best way to watch the French Open 2025?

Nine Network has been the "exclusive broadcaster of Roland-Garros in Australia" since 2021. offering extensive coverage of the tournament on its free channels (Channel Nine, 9Go and 9GEM) as well as on its on-demand streaming service, 9Now.

There have been no major complaint about its streaming quality and, in fact, 9Now has already been successfully streaming the Australian Open since 2018. The free-to-air coverage is HD with 4K streaming available over on the Nine Entertainment-owned Stan Sports platform.

As of 2024, Nine says it "2.7 million viewers" watched the Olympic Games, including tennis, exclusively on the platform, which certainly sounds worthy of this year's French Open – not to mention Wimbledon.

Of course, for the best streaming experience, 9Now says "you need a minimum of 0.6 Mbps." If you want to get the best out Roland Garros, 9Now recommends "1.8 mbps for good picture quality."

