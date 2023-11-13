New on Netflix: 5 shows and movies to watch this week (Nov. 13-19)

Time is really flying by this year. We’re nearly at the midpoint of November. But there’s still plenty of new Netflix goodness to enjoy before we ring in 2024. This week’s new on Netflix content has a ton of titles to sift through. We’ve already done the hard part for you, so if you’re too busy figuring out what to buy everyone on your holiday list or getting used to how dark it gets in the afternoon these days, all you have to do is sit back and read to see what’s coming up.

This week’s major standout is Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the long-awaited anime adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s popular graphic novel series. It features the same all-star cast (Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jason Schwartzman) that director Edgar Wright famously assembled for the live-action movie, but this time around, it’ll be free to explore the comics’ origins a bit more.

There’s also The Crown season 6 part 1, which introduces the most recent chapter of royal history: a look at Princess Diana’s chaotic time dealing with being in the public eye. Elizabeth Debicki returns with a chilling and touching portrayal of the former Princess of Wales as we see what life was like for her ahead of her tragic passing.

This week's new on Netflix also brings Best. Christmas. Ever!, which looks like a fun holiday vehicle about how the grass always looks greener on the other side, even when it comes to your closest friends’ holiday exploits.

Below, check out our day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

Feedback

Marcin Kania (Arkadiusz Jakubik) is a once-revered rock musician, who spends most of his time at the bottom of a bottle. He has to make an attempt to put all that aside when he's forced to search for his missing son in the underbelly of Warsaw's streets. All the while, Kania must confront his demons and the chaos of his past if he wants to see his son again. Adapted from Jakub Żulczyk’s 2023 novel, this series should appeal to viewers looking for something a little dark with plenty of twists and turns to seek their teeth into.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 15

Best. Christmas. Ever!

Charlotte (Heather Graham) is a little tired of how college friend Jackie (Brandy) brags about how awesome her life and her family is around the holidays. So when she stumbles upon a chance to peel back the veneer of Jackie's life, she takes it. Fate strands her on Jackie's doorstep before Christmas, and she's bent on finding out the truth behind Jackie's picture-perfect tales. As luck would have it, however, the spirit of the season has more surprises in store for her than she bargained for. Her friend might not be as perfect as she pretends to be, but it turns out Charlotte might be the real Grinch in this situation.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 16

The Crown season 6 part 1

The latest installment of The Crown delves into the final, tumultuous chapter of Princess Diana's (Elizabeth Debicki) life. These episodes will follow Diana's journey, against a backdrop of the sun-drenched French Riviera and the relentless flashes of paparazzi cameras. The beloved royal is seen grappling with a life that's constantly on display as well as the fleeting joys of her summer with sons and her relationship with Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla). It's an introspective look at what the former Princess of Wales went through during this period of her life, all playing out under the shadow of the impending tragedy that would soon shake the world: Diana's untimely passing.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 16

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) is a bit of a loser. With no direction in life, he drifts aimlessly through rocking with his friends and unhealthy relationships (like with a high schooler). When Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) skates her way into his life, he falls in love, hard. But if he wants to be able to call himself her man, he's got to prove he can take all seven of her evil exes first. This anime adaptation of the live-action film, inspired by the graphic novel series by Bryan Lee O'Malley is a new take on the familiar story. It also features the same heavy-hitters from the movie, like Cera and Winstead in addition to Jason Schwartzman, Audrey Plaza, and Kieran Culkin.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 17

Rustin

Bayard Rustin (Colman Domingo), mentor to Martin Luther King Jr. and architect of the civil rights movement's nonviolent protests, has his time in the spotlight in this film, inspired by true events. Rustin's commitment to justice and equality is highlighted here, even as he navigates the complexities of being an openly gay Black man in a prejudicial society. This biopic demonstrates the resilience and courage of Rustin, who even after contributing immensely to the fight for civil rights, found himself sidelined due to his sexuality.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 17

Everything new on Netflix: Nov. 13-19

NOVEMBER 14

Criminal Code (BZ) (Netflix Series)

To crack the code of an investigation into a larger-than-life robbery, federal agents need to get creative.

How to Become a Mob Boss (Netflix Documentary)

Narrator Peter Dinklage guides you through this darkly satirical how-to guide that explores the rise and fall of history's most notorious mob bosses - from Al Capone to Pablo Escobar - and their tactics for success.

The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive (Netflix Live Event)

This fall, in a clash of wheels and irons, stars of two Netflix sports series will face off in The Netflix Cup, Netflix’s first-ever live sports event featuring athletes from Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing. The Netflix Cup is set to stream live on Netflix beginning at 3p.m. PT / 6p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 14th.

Suburræterna (IT) (Netflix Series)

While chaos rules over Rome, established alliances are at risk as tensions rise with emerging clans. The world of "Suburra" takes a new turn.

NOVEMBER 15

Feedback (PL) (Netflix Series)

A former rock star with a faulty memory and a family in shambles, all due to his addiction problem, sets off on a frantic search to find his missing son.

First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3

Matt Rife: Natural Selection (Netflix Comedy)

A new stand-up special from comedian Matt Rife.

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1

NOVEMBER 16

Best. Christmas. Ever! (Netflix Film)

After a twist of fate brings their families together for Christmas, Charlotte sets out to prove her old friend Jackie's life is too good to be true.

The Crown: Season 6 Part 1 (UK) (Netflix Series)

Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her legacy and lineage as Diana dazzles the public in the final weeks of her life and the monarchy faces a reckoning.

Downton Abbey

Harriet

In Love and Deep Water (JP) (Netflix Film)

Romance, mystery and mayhem unfolds aboard a luxury liner heading for the Aegean Sea when a butler and a passenger try to solve a baffling murder.

Lone Survivor

NOVEMBER 17

All-Time High (FR) (Netflix Film)

A con artist in dire need of cash and a woman with a crypto fortune hit it off. Is she the target of his dreams, or is the scammer about to get scammed?

Believer 2 (KR) (Netflix Film)

A determined detective continues his search for the truth behind Asia's largest drug organization and its elusive boss he has unfinished business with.

CoComelon Lane (Netflix Family)

Join your favorite "CoComelon" characters on imaginative adventures as they explore feelings — and the world around them — in this story-driven series.

The Dads (Netflix Documentary)

In this gentle meditation on fatherhood, brotherhood and manhood, five fathers of trans children join Dennis Shepard – the father of slain gay college student Matthew Shepard – for a weekend fishing trip in rural Oklahoma. As the men cast their lines into the river, they find common ground across racial, geographical and generational lines: their unconditional love for their children.

The Queenstown Kings (ZA) (Netflix Film)

After his father's death, a washed-up soccer star returns to rural Queenstown and struggles to connect with his son, a promising player with big dreams.

Rustin (Netflix Film)

Activist Bayard Rustin faces racism and homophobia as he helps change the course of Civil Rights history by orchestrating the 1963 March on Washington.

Sagrada Familia: Season 2 (ES) (Netflix Series)

Haunted by the past, Gloria will stop at nothing to carve out a future for her family while new schemes and mysteries bubble up in the neighborhood.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix Anime)

Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. Then things get even more complicated.

Stamped from the Beginning (Netflix Documentary)

Using innovative animation and expert insights, this documentary based on Ibram X. Kendi's bestseller explores the history of racist ideas in America.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 11/15/23

Accepted

Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map

Loving

What to watch on Netflix

If you want to browse by specific genres, check out our guides to the best family movies on Netflix, best comedies on Netflix, best Netflix documentaries, best romantic movies on Netflix and the best horror movies on Netflix.

Plus, dig into Netflix hidden features which will let you access secret categories, games and more.