New on Netflix: 7 movies and shows to watch this week (May 19-25)

I've looked through the top new Netflix shows and movies this week, and I've found a few gems on the streaming service that are a must-watch.

It's a big week for Netflix originals. "Sirens" is a brand new limited series loaded with stars, including Julianne Moore and Kevin Bacon. "Big Mouth," meanwhile, is back for its eighth and final season, making it a must-watch this week.

If you're looking for a movie, you're going to want to watch "The Wild Robot." This isn't a Netflix original, but it's by far the best movie hitting the streaming service this week and was one of the best animated movies of 2024.

For more to watch, read on for my top picks, a full list of everything new on Netflix this week and the scoop on what's leaving Netflix this week.

If you need more, check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in May or our review of Netflix's new raunchy comedy from last week.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Sirens'

"Sirens" stars Meghann Fahy as Devon. Her father (Bill Camp) is not well, so she goes to visit her sister Simone (Milly Alcock) over Labor Day weekend.

Oh, did I mention that Simone's boss, billionaire philanthropist Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore), is an almost cult-like figure that holds the entire town in her thrall? No? Can't believe I forgot to mention that.

Well, that is an important detail, a major problem. Devon can't even get a moment to break through to her sister because of Michaela's closeness to Simone and the billionaire's entrancing persona as de facto ruler of the wealthy island community.

The cast also features Kevin Bacon as Michaela's old-money husband Peter and Glenn Howerton as the Kells' close friend Ethan. You won't want to miss "Sirens" or its incredible cast.

Watch on Netflix starting May 22

'Big Mouth' season 8

"Big Mouth" is the brainchild of Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, along with a few others. It's an animated show that follows a group of teenagers going through the joys (horrors) of puberty, voiced by an ensemble cast of incredible comedic actors.

Kroll voices several characters in the show, including teenager Nick Birch and his on-again-off-again Hormone Monster, Maurice, a creature who encourages Andrew's brooding sexual desires.

"Big Mouth is one of Netflix's longest-running original series and also features John Mulaney, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Fred Armisen, Jordan Peele and Maya Rudolph. Season 8 is the show's final season, so start catching up now if you haven't already.

Watch on Netflix starting May 23

'Fear Street: Prom Queen'

Prom season is officially here — honestly, by now it might already be over. What better way to celebrate than with a goo ol' fashioned slasher movie?

"Fear Street: Prom Queen" fits that mold to a tee. Adapted from the R.L. Stine story "The Prom Queen," it's the fourth in the "Fear Street" film series.

This installment in the horror franchise stars India Fowler as Lori Granger, an unusual nominee for prom queen who normally wouldn't stand a chance. But when the other hopeful prom queens start disappearing, suddenly winning is the least of everyone's concerns.

Watch on Netflix starting May 23

'Tyler Perry’s She The People'

"Tyler Perry's She the People" stars Terri J. Vaughn as Antoinette Dunkerson. She's the newly elected Lieutenant Governor of Mississippi, riding high after running a successful campaign.

But now the real work begins and she has to figure out how to thrive while working with a sexist governor. She also has to try and keep her family in line now that they're public figures.

"She the People" is Perry's first comedy series for Netflix, and part 1 drops this week on May 22. If you like it, you won't have to wait too long for part 2, which comes out on August 14.

Watch on Netflix starting May 22

'Sarah Silverman: Postmortem'

Sarah Silverman lost her dad and her stepmother a year ago, and it was devastating for the iconic stand-up comedian. So she decided to grieve in the only way she knew how — telling jokes and hawking merch.

Now that may seem crass, but after you watch "Sarah Silverman: Postmortem," you probably won't be thinking about that. You'll just be laughing as Silverman tells jokes about her dead parents, from finding a great deal while planning their funerals to the bittersweet experience of hearing her mother’s final words.

Watch on Netflix starting May 20

Netflix loves a reality dating show because it knows you love a reality dating show.

It's latest foray into the genre? "Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark." This dating show brings in six contestants and pairs them up with their longtime "booty calls" to see if they're really in love or just love hooking up.

If you love Netflix's dating shows like "Too Hot to Handle" and "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On," then this show is definitely one you won't want to miss.

Watch on Netflix starting May 21

'The Wild Robot'

"The Wild Robot" stars Lupita Nyong'o as the voice of Roz, a service robot marooned on an uninhabited island.

Once she gets her bearings, she has to adapt to life on the island, which is an incredible journey. Her transition to the adoptive mother of an orphaned duck is heartwarming, and it's no surprise this was one of last year's most beloved films.

While it ultimately fell short at the Academy Awards, the three-time Oscar nominee is a must-watch this week, especially if you haven't seen it yet.

Watch it on Netflix starting May 24

Everything new on Netflix: May 19-25

MAY 20

"Sarah Silverman: Postmortem" (Netflix comedy special)

Following the recent death of both of her parents, comedian Sarah Silverman finds comedy in the darkest corners of life. She hilariously navigates the absurdities of death with her signature wit, from unexpectedly finding the "deal of a lifetime" while planning their funerals to cherishing the bittersweet experience of hearing her mother’s last words.

"Untold: The Fall of Favre" (Netflix sports film)

This eye-opening documentary delves into Brett Favre's controversial career, the dark side of sports stardom and the scandals that marred his legacy.

MAY 21

"Newly Rich, Newly Poor" (CO) (Netflix series)

A wealthy businessman and a working-class dreamer discover they were switched at birth. Now, they must swap lives to learn what truly matters.

"Real Men" (IT) (Netflix series)

Mattia, Massimo, Riccardo, and Luigi, four friends in their forties, confront their prejudices in a world evolving towards gender equality. They must rediscover their place in society and relationships amid hilarious situations and unexpected challenges.

"Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark" (Netflix series)

Six sexy singles check into a motel in pursuit of true love, only to discover their longtime booty calls, or “sneaky links,” are there as well. Facing desires old and new, and many hard truths, guests must decide whether to strengthen their sneaky link, or explore new connections. Will they stay sneaky, or is love worth “checking out”?

"The UnXplained with William Shatner" season 6

MAY 22

"Sirens" (Netflix series)

Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish beach estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class.

"Tyler Perry’s She The People" (Netflix series)

Lieutenant Governor candidate Antoinette Dunkerson runs a successful campaign and now must figure out how to thrive under a sexist and condescending governor while attempting to keep her family in line now that they're all in the public eye.

MAY 23

"Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds" (Netflix documentary)

For the first time ever, go inside the cockpit with the U.S. Air Force’s legendary flight squadron, The Thunderbirds, and witness the unprecedented training, peril, and personal sacrifice it takes to push the limits of aviation as a member of one America’s most revered demonstration teams.

"Big Mouth" season 8 (Netflix series)

Nothing brings out the hormones — or the heartbreak — quite like high school. These longtime friends are growing up, and it's the ultimate happy ending.

"Fear Street: Prom Queen" (Netflix film)

Who will be voted queen at Shadyside High's 1988 prom? For underdog Lori, competition is cutthroat even before someone starts killing off the candidates.

"Forget You Not" (Netflix series)

An aspiring stand-up comedian turns her struggles into heartfelt humor as she balances work and relationships while caring for her aging father.

"Off Track 2" (SE) (Netflix film)

Siblings Lisa and Daniel gear up for the Vätternrundan cycling race, where unexpected detours, old flames and marriage problems test their resolve.

MAY 24

"Our Unwritten Seoul" (KR) (Netflix series)

Twin sisters— one living in Seoul, the other from the countryside— switch lives.

"The Wild Robot"

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 5/19/25

"A Simple Favor"