I watch Netflix for a living — here are the 7 new shows and movies I’d stream this week

The list of new Netflix shows and movies this week has a major series premiere on it. And it's not the only thing on the streaming service this week that you'll want to keep an eye on.

The series premiere in question? "The Waterfront," which is a new drama series set on the North Carolina coast. It has the right blend of comedy, melodrama and crime to be the next hit show on Netflix, so make sure to check it out when it arrives on June 19.

Of course, some people love Netflix for its reality shows, and this week, a big name returns to the streaming service. "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" season 2 premieres on Wednesday, and it will bring plenty of unscripted drama and high stakes as the show searches for the next batch of Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

For more to watch, read on for my top picks, a full list of everything new on Netflix this week and the scoop on what's leaving Netflix this week.

If you need more, check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in June or this new dystopian drama miniseries that arrived last week.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'The Waterfront'

"The Waterfront" stars Jake Weary as Cane Buckley. Scion of the Buckley fishing empire, things aren't going well for him and his family behind the scenes. Cane's parents, Harlan (Holt McCallany) and Mae (Maria Bello), are trying to fix things, but at the show's start, they're in danger of losing everything.

That causes Harlan to make a mistake he can't come back from, and to turn to drug smuggling to make ends meet. That puts the Buckleys in bed with an up-and-coming drug lord, Grady (Topher Grace) and based on the trailer, that's something that surely won't end well.

Watch on Netflix starting June 19

'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' season 2

Netflix may have lots of original scripted shows and movies, but it also offers a ton of reality shows and documentaries. "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" combines both of those genres for a docuseries about rookie cheerleaders trying to make it onto the Dallas Cowboys cheer squad.

Making the squad is difficult, and even if you make it, the demands are high and the wages are low. In season 2, just 23 out of 36 veteran Cowboys cheerleaders are returning, giving this season the largest rookie class of the past five years.

Watch on Netflix starting June 18

'Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem'

The "Trainwreck" docuseries is an anthology series of documentaries, each investigating compelling events that often ended in disaster. In "Mayor of Mayhem," the compelling event in question is the 2010 mayoral campaign of Rob Ford, who ran for and shockingly won the Toronto election that year.

But it's not just the campaign this documentary film will follow. It will also cover the subsequent scandals that plagued Ford's administration, including the accusations of substance abuse that were levied against the mayor during his time in office.

Watch on Netflix starting June 17

'Justin Willman: Magic Lover'

Justin Willman first made his name as a magician-comedian back in 2018 with his Netflix original show "Magic for Humans." Now, he's back on the streaming service for his first-ever Netflix comedy special.

But this won't be your typical comedy special. Yes, there will be jokes and bits about AI, screen time, and being a nerd in high school. However, there will also be magic tricks and illusions, including a bit where he smashes a woman's phone ... without mentioning he was going to do it first.

Does that woman's phone survive this hour-long comedy special? You'll have to watch "Justin Willman: Magic Lover" to find out.

Watch on Netflix starting June 17

'Somebody Feed Phil' season 8

"Somebody Feed Phil" is now one of Netflix's longest-running shows. It features "Everybody Loves Raymond" creator Philip Rosenthal traveling the world to discover new locations and new cuisine.

Back for season 8, it doesn't look like Phil's changing up the formula, but he is going to new locations. Guatemala, Amsterdam, Tbilisi, Sydney, Adelaide, Boston, Las Vegas and San Sebastian all feature in season 8.

He's also bringing some guests with him, including "Everybody Loves Raymond" stars Brad Garrett and Ray Romano and singer Donny Osmond. If you love a food travel show, "Somebody Feed Phil" season 8 is one to check out.

Watch on Netflix starting June 18

'Scandal' seasons 1-7

Kerry Washington may have been in the news earlier this year for "Shadow Force," but her most famous show or movie to date is still probably "Scandal."

This Shonda Rhimes political thriller was a massive hit on ABC, and starred Washington as crisis manager Olivia Pope. At the show's start, she's in charge of an elite crisis management firm, but she used to work for the president of the United States, Fitzgerald Grant III (Tony Goldwyn).

That's a relationship that gets her into trouble more than once as the show goes on, and trust me, this show has no shortage of drama. You can stream the entire series starting this week, and it might just become your next binge-watch.

Watch on Netflix starting June 17

'The Intern'

"The Intern" stars Robert De Niro as 70-year-old retired widower Ben Whittaker. He has grown bored with retirement and decides to rejoin the rat race as a senior intern at About The Fit, a fast-fashion startup in Brooklyn.

As a former executive, he's overqualified and quickly impresses people. That gets him paired with the company's CEO, Jules Ostin (Anne Hathaway). Initially, she's wondering why she even needs a senior intern, but as he begins to improve her work life, he soon becomes indispensable to her.

As a Nancy Meyers movie with two incredible lead actors, the bar is set pretty high with "The Intern." Whether or not it clears that bar is subject to debate, but the floor is also really high with so much talent involved in this comedy drama, so I'll be shocked if you don't at least enjoy it.

Watch on Netflix starting June 22

Everything new on Netflix: June 16-22

JUNE 16

"The Last Witch Hunter"

JUNE 17

"Justin Willman: Magic Lover" (Netflix comedy special)

Sleight-of-hand sorcery. Mischievous mind games. Mind-blowing illusions. Justin Willman conjures up laughs in a special where comedy and magic collide.

"Kaulitz & Kaulitz" season 2 (DE) (Netflix series)

The show must go on! Tom and Bill Kaulitz are back to share their exciting lives, even as dark clouds gather in paradise.

"Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

Rob Ford scandalized Canadian politics as the brash yet beloved mayor of Toronto — until an infamous video of him smoking crack sparked his downfall.

"Scandal" seasons 1-7

JUNE 18

"America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" season 2 (Netflix series)

A new batch of hopefuls face fierce competition, high expectations and even higher kicks as they vie for a spot with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

"Rosario Tijeras (Mexico)" season 4 (MX) (Netflix series)

Years after Rosario's sacrifice, her legend haunts her daughter, Ruby. As the teen's life takes a dangerous turn, secrets from her past begin to unravel.

"Somebody Feed Phil" season 8 (Netflix series)

Fresh flavors and new friends await as globetrotting foodie Phil Rosenthal expands his culinary horizons to Amsterdam, Boston, Basque Country and more.

"Yolanthe" (NL) (Netflix series)

This reality series follows Yolanthe Cabau in her glamorous new life in Los Angeles as she faces unexpected challenges and ghosts from her past.

JUNE 19

"The Waterfront" (Netflix series)

A prominent North Carolina fishing family wades into treacherous waters to keep their crumbling business empire afloat.

"KPop Demon Hunters" (Netflix family)

When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey aren't selling out stadiums, they're using their secret powers to protect their fans from supernatural threats.

"Olympo" (ES) (Netflix series)

The Pyrenean High Performance Center: home to Spain's most promising athletes. The question is, how far will they go to reach the top — and stay there?

"Semi-Soeter" (ZA) (Netflix film)

Power couple Jaci and JP find themselves in a bumpy predicament when a new work pitch for a baby brand forces them to play the perfect pretend parents.

JUNE 22

"The Intern"

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 6/16/25

"The Equalizer" seasons 1-3

"Won't You Be My Neighbor?"

Leaving 6/17/25

"Carol"

Leaving 6/19/25

"Migration"

Leaving 6/21/25

"American Sniper"

Leaving 6/22/25

"Brain on Fire"